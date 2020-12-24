Christmas during COVID
People pray outside St. Peter's square during the Christmas Eve mass celebrated by Pope Francis, where only few faithful were able to participate due to COVID restrictions, December 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A man dressed up as Santa Claus waves to children from inside a plastic ball in Galicia, Spain, December 24. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, Italy, December 22. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A Brighton & Hove Albion fan dressed as Santa befotre their match against Sheffield United in Brighton, Britain, December 20. REUTERS/John Sibley
A healthcare worker checks on a coronavirus positive patient inside the COVID-19 unit at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, New Jersey, December 16. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Abilio da Cruz Pinto, 77, dressed as a Santa Claus inside a plastic bubble, greets a child in a shopping mall amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Residents watch through the window as medical workers perform during a Christmas party at Le Gatinais Korian retirement home (Ehpad - Housing Establishment for Dependent Elderly People) amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Maisse near...more
People sing as they attend a drive-in carol service organised by the Watling Valley Churches, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Milton Keynes, Britain, December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Alejandro Zelayaran, 43, dressed as Santa Claus, wears a protective face shield as he poses for a photograph on a street in Mexico City, Mexico, December 3, 2020. "Faith and hope must move the heart of the humanity," said Zelayaran, who will don a...more
A pedestrian walks past a Christmas-themed graffiti depicting an angel at Schloss Strasse shopping street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during lockdown in Berlin, Germany, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark November 13, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning...more
Children look at lights from inside their family car as they visit Luminna Fest, a drive-through Christmas light festival, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda...more
A waiter sets a table inside a transparent pod offered for private Christmas meals with backdrop of the Kremlin and Red Square on the rooftop of Ritz-Carlton hotel in Moscow, Russia December 8, 2020. Picture taken December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim...more
People take a picture at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, as the government prepares to bring in further restrictions over the Christmas period to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Milan, Italy, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio...more
A disinfectant spray and the Father Christmas costume are pictured at Little Stars Nursery in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, Britain December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
People take pictures around the Christmas decorations a few hours before the start of a two-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Children greet a person dressed as Santa Claus from inside a vehicle in a drive-thru christmas village, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A girl visits a man dressed as Santa Claus inside an old cable car at Urca Hill near Pao de Acucar Mountain (Sugar Loaf Mountain) during a Christmas event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Christmas decorations are seen outside an emergency room while healthcare personnel transport a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient, at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, New Jersey, U.S., December 16, 2020. Picture taken...more
Edgar Schmitz and his daughter Greta carry their rented Christmas tree away from Christmas on The Hill in London, Britain, December 12, 2020. Picture taken December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man dressed as Santa Claus greets a girl from behind a protective shield in a shopping mall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
