Christmas during COVID

Alejandro Zelayaran, 43, dressed as Santa Claus, wears a protective face shield as he poses for a photograph on a street in Mexico City, Mexico, December 3, 2020. "Faith and hope must move the heart of the humanity," said Zelayaran, who will don a face shield when he distributes dolls and other gifts at an orphanage in Mexico City. "I want to see families taking care of each other and knowing that even from afar, love and hope always survive." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido SEARCH "GLOBAL SANTA" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES

