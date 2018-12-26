Edition:
Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S. custody

Claudia Maquin, mother of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, reacts during her daughter's funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Local residents attend the funeral of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friend and family carry a coffin with the remains of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during her funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friends and family carry a coffin with the remains of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during her funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Local residents attend the funeral of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A kid stands next to a coffin with the remains of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during her funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man holds a picture of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during her funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friends and family carry a coffin with the remains of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during her funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friends and family carry a coffin with the remains of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during her funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friends and family carry a coffin with the remains of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during her funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friends and family carry a coffin with the remains of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during her funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A cat sits next to the coffin of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during a service at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Elvira Choc, grandmother of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, reacts during a service at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Raxruha, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A boy is seen reflected in a picture of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during a service at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Local residents join a caravan transporting the remains of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, to her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Raxruha, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friends and family members carry the coffin with remains of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, to her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Raxruha, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Local residents look at a caravan transporting the remains of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, to her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Raxruha, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Local residents stand by the vehicle transporting the remains of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during a caravan to her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Raxruha, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Abdel Caal, brother of Jakelin Caal, holds a picture of his sister outside their home in San Antonio Secortez village in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A girl walks along an empty street in San Antonio Secortez, the home village of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

