Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S. custody
Claudia Maquin, mother of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, reacts during her daughter's...more
Local residents attend the funeral of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at her home...more
Abdel Caal, brother of Jakelin Caal, holds a picture of his sister outside their home in San Antonio Secortez village in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A girl walks along an empty street in San Antonio Secortez, the home village of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs...more
