Mon Dec 3, 2018

Christmas in Caracas

Richard Gamboa, dressed up as Santa Claus, walks in an alley of the slum Cota 905 during the "Santa en las calles" (Santa in the streets) event donating toys, food, and clothes in Caracas, Venezuela December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Saturday, December 01, 2018
Richard Gamboa talks with a boy. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Richard Gamboa hands out sandwiches to children. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Richard Gamboa hands out toys. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
A girl holds a sign, which reads "Thanks, Santa", during the "Santa en las calles" (Santa in the streets) event. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Richard Gamboa shakes hands with a woman in a street of the slum Cota 905. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Richard Gamboa assists a boy sleeping on a sidewalk. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Richard Gamboa hands out candies to children. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus hat takes part in the toys, food, and clothes donation event. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Richard Gamboa walks in a street of the slum Cota 905. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus hat carries boxes containing toys, food, and clothes for donation. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Richard Gamboa is seen as he travels in the back of a truck. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
A volunteer helps a fellow volunteer to dress up as Santa Claus. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Richard Gamboa is seen in a house at the slum of Cota 905. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Richard Gamboa takes part in the "Santa en las calles" (Santa in the streets) event. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Richard Gamboa walks in an alley of the slum Cota 905. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Richard Gamboa waves to a child as he travels in the back of a truck. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Richard Gamboa checks logistics with a fellow volunteer during the event. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Richard Gamboa hands out candies to workers during the event. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Richard Gamboa walks in an alley at the slum Cota 905. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
