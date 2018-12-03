Christmas in Caracas
Richard Gamboa, dressed up as Santa Claus, walks in an alley of the slum Cota 905 during the "Santa en las calles" (Santa in the streets) event donating toys, food, and clothes in Caracas, Venezuela December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Richard Gamboa talks with a boy. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Richard Gamboa hands out sandwiches to children. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Richard Gamboa hands out toys. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A girl holds a sign, which reads "Thanks, Santa", during the "Santa en las calles" (Santa in the streets) event. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Richard Gamboa shakes hands with a woman in a street of the slum Cota 905. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Richard Gamboa assists a boy sleeping on a sidewalk. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Richard Gamboa hands out candies to children. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus hat takes part in the toys, food, and clothes donation event. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Richard Gamboa walks in a street of the slum Cota 905. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus hat carries boxes containing toys, food, and clothes for donation. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Richard Gamboa is seen as he travels in the back of a truck. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A volunteer helps a fellow volunteer to dress up as Santa Claus. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Richard Gamboa is seen in a house at the slum of Cota 905. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Richard Gamboa takes part in the "Santa en las calles" (Santa in the streets) event. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Richard Gamboa walks in an alley of the slum Cota 905. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Richard Gamboa waves to a child as he travels in the back of a truck. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Richard Gamboa checks logistics with a fellow volunteer during the event. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Richard Gamboa hands out candies to workers during the event. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Richard Gamboa walks in an alley at the slum Cota 905. REUTERS/Marco Bello
