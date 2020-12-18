Christmas with COVID
A healthcare worker checks on a coronavirus positive patient inside the COVID-19 unit at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, New Jersey, December 16. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Abilio da Cruz Pinto, 77, dressed as a Santa Claus inside a plastic bubble, greets a child in a shopping mall in Brasilia, Brazil, December 15. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Residents watch through the window as medical workers perform during a Christmas party at Le Gatinais Korian retirement home (Ehpad - Housing Establishment for Dependent Elderly People) in Maisse near Paris France, December 18. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more
People sing as they attend a drive-in carol service organized by the Watling Valley Churches in Milton Keynes, Britain, December 13. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Alejandro Zelayaran, 43, dressed as Santa Claus, wears a protective face shield as he poses for a photograph on a street in Mexico City, Mexico, December 3. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A pedestrian walks past a Christmas-themed graffiti depicting an angel at Schloss Strasse shopping street, during lockdown in Berlin, Germany, December 17. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo in Aalborg, Denmark, November 13. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger
Children look at lights from inside their family car as they visit Luminna Fest, a drive-through Christmas light festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 5. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A waiter sets a table inside a transparent pod offered for private Christmas meals with backdrop of the Kremlin and Red Square on the rooftop of Ritz-Carlton hotel in Moscow, Russia, December 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People take a picture at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, as the government prepares to bring in further restrictions over the Christmas period to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Milan, Italy, December 18. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A disinfectant spray and the Father Christmas costume are pictured at Little Stars Nursery in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, Britain, December 18. REUTERS/Carl Recine
People take pictures around the Christmas decorations a few hours before the start of a two-day curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, December 18. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Children greet a person dressed as Santa Claus from inside a vehicle in a drive-thru Christmas village in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, December 3. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A girl visits a man dressed as Santa Claus inside an old cable car at Urca Hill near Pao de Acucar Mountain (Sugar Loaf Mountain) during a Christmas event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 5. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Christmas decorations are seen outside an emergency room while healthcare personnel transport a coronavirus positive patient, at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, New Jersey, December 16. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Edgar Schmitz and his daughter Greta carry their rented Christmas tree away from Christmas on The Hill in London, Britain, December 12. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man dressed as Santa Claus greets a girl from behind a protective shield in a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 9. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
