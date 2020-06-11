Christopher Columbus statues burned, beheaded and torn down

The head of a statue of Christopher Columbus removed and broken in the early hours of Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts. Native American activists have long objected to honoring Columbus, saying that his expeditions to the Americas led to the...more

The head of a statue of Christopher Columbus removed and broken in the early hours of Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts. Native American activists have long objected to honoring Columbus, saying that his expeditions to the Americas led to the colonization and genocide of their ancestors. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

