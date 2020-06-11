Christopher Columbus statues burned, beheaded and torn down
The head of a statue of Christopher Columbus removed and broken in the early hours of Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts. Native American activists have long objected to honoring Columbus, saying that his expeditions to the Americas led to the...more
The statue of Christopher Columbus after it was pulled down by protesters in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday. Instagram/@Michaelahatton + @804RRJA
The statue of Christopher Columbus is seen in a lake after it was pulled down by protesters in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday. Instagram/@Videoguns
State Patrol officers stand guard as employees of Twin Cities Transport and Recovery work to clear the toppled statue of Christopher Columbus on the Minnesota State Capitol Grounds in St Paul, Minnesota. A group of protesters pulled down the statue...more
A vandalized statue of Christopher Columbus at the Bayside Marketplace in Downtown Miami, June 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Michael Forcia, Chairman of the American Indian Movement in the Twin Cities, holds up the rope used to topple the statue of Christopher Columbus on the Minnesota State Capitol Grounds in St Paul, Minnesota, June 10. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The vandalized base of the statue of Christopher Columbus after the statue was pulled down by protesters in Richmond, Virginia, June 9. Instagram/@Videoguns
State Patrol officers stand guard as employees of Twin Cities Transport and Recovery work to clear the toppled statue of Christopher Columbus on the Minnesota State Capitol Grounds in St Paul, Minnesota, June 10. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Demonstrators drum and sing as employees of Twin Cities Transport and Recovery drive off with the toppled statue of Christopher Columbus on the Minnesota State Capitol Grounds in St Paul, Minnesota, June 10. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Graffiti is seen on a vandalized statue of Christopher Columbus at the Bayside Marketplace in Downtown Miami, Florida, June 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The head of a statue of Christopher Columbus removed and broken in the early hours of Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A vandalized statue of Christopher Columbus at the Bayside Marketplace in Downtown Miami, Florida, June 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello
