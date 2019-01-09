Chrysler Building on the block
New York City's iconic Chrysler Building that was opened in 1930 on East 42nd Street is seen in Manhattan, New York, January 9, 2019. The owners of New York City s iconic Chrysler Building are looking to sell the nearly 90-year-old skyscraper, one of...more
The rising sun illuminates the Chrysler Building November 2, 2016. Tishman Speyer Properties, which owns minority stake in the building, said real estate services firm CBRE Group Inc has been hired to market the property. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Steel gargoyles depicting American eagles are seen on New York City's iconic Chrysler Building January 9, 2019. The Abu Dhabi Investment Council owns a majority stake in the building, which it acquired in 2008 for a reported $800 million. Tishman...more
A worker mops a floor inside the lower level lobby of the Chrysler Building January 9, 2019. The skyscraper has been a part of the Manhattan skyline since 1930 and was the world s tallest building until it was surpassed by the Empire State Building...more
The Lexington Avenue side of the Chrysler Building January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. flags and the Chrysler Building are reflected in a window during the Independence Day holiday weekend July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
New York City's iconic Chrysler Building January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The supermoon sets behind the Chrysler Building November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The top of the Chrysler Building January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A sign above the 43rd Street entrance of the Chrysler Building January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The Chrysler building is reflected in the Grand Hyatt Hotel building May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The rising sun illuminates the Chrysler Building November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A steel gargoyle is seen on the Chrysler Building January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A stainless steel art-deco style hand railing in the lower level lobby of the Chrysler Building January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A view of Chrysler Building from the newly renovated "Top of the Rock" observation deck at Rockefeller Center October 26, 2005. REUTERS/Seth Wenig
The rising sun hits the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York City's iconic Chrysler Building January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The 43rd Street entrance of the Chrysler Building January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Gargoyles on the side of the Chrysler Building, May 26, 2005. REUTERS/Chip East
The Chrysler building is seen from the observation level of the Empire State Building February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
