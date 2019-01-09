Chrysler Building on the block

New York City's iconic Chrysler Building that was opened in 1930 on East 42nd Street is seen in Manhattan, New York, January 9, 2019. The owners of New York City s iconic Chrysler Building are looking to sell the nearly 90-year-old skyscraper, one of...more

New York City's iconic Chrysler Building that was opened in 1930 on East 42nd Street is seen in Manhattan, New York, January 9, 2019. The owners of New York City s iconic Chrysler Building are looking to sell the nearly 90-year-old skyscraper, one of the owners told Reuters on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close