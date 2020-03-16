Churchgoers find new ways to worship amid coronavirus
Pope Francis sends a virtual hug after delivering his weekly Angelus prayer via video at the Vatican, March 15, 2020. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS
Church members gather for a "drive-in" church service at The Grove Church where people stayed in their cars and tuned in to the pastor on their car radios after Washington Governor Jay Inslee banned large gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak,...more
A woman prays inside the Cologne Cathedral as worships and viewings are cancelled and the church is only open for prayers in Cologne, Germany, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A staff member prays as Eastside Foursquare Church, whose congregation includes family members of the residents of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the...more
An empty holy water font is pictured at St. James Cathedral after all parishes in the Archdiocese of Seattle suspended celebrating the Eucharist with parishioners in Seattle, Washington, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Pastor Russ Schlecht prepares to lead an online Sunday church service in front of an empty sanctuary at the Eastside Foursquare Church, whose congregation includes family members of the residents of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Bothell,...more
People participate in a mass at a church after government measures to authorize only 50% maximum capacity of people in public spaces, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in San Jose, Costa Rica, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Viewers leave comments from different cities as Archbishop of Seattle Paul D. Etienne celebrates Mass over Facebook Live in the chapel of St. James Cathedral after all parishes in the Archdiocese of Seattle suspended celebrating the Eucharist with...more
Priests serve a Mass in an empty church, during preventing measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in Povazska Bystrica, Slovakia March 15, 2020. The Mass is broadcasted on regional television and internet sites. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Pope Francis delivers the weekly Angelus prayer via video at the Vatican, March 15, 2020. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS
Priest Don Marco arrives to conduct Sunday mass alone in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, as churches close to the faithful to avoid coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Catholic faithfuls use sanitizer provided by the church to clean their hands after a Sunday mass at the Holy Family Basilica ca in Nairobi, Kenya, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
People congregate for a Sunday service at Pitlochry Church of Scotland Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A priest celebrates mass live-streamed on Facebook following the suspension of mass gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak, at an almost-empty chapel in Manila Cathedral in Manila, Philippines, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Christian Copts attend Sunday mass and listen to the priest at the Archangel Michael Church after government instructions on preventing the spread of coronavirus, in Cairo, Egypt March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hanaa Habib
A priest stands inside Church of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary and of St. Joseph visually deserted, amid coronavirus concerns, in Warsaw, Poland March 15, 2020. Jedrzej Nowicki/ Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Pope Francis walks in a deserted Rome to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy March 15, 2020. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
Pastor Russ Schlecht prepares to lead an online Sunday church service in front of an empty sanctuary at the Eastside Foursquare Church, whose congregation includes family members of the residents of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Bothell,...more
Parishioners watch Sunday services on a screen in a lobby, after standard services were canceled following reports of coronavirus cases in the country, at Eastside Church in Bothell, Washington, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Pastor Nik Baumgart preaches from the church rooftop during a "drive-in" church service at The Grove Church where people stayed in their cars and tuned in to the pastor on their car radios in Marysville, Washington, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jason...more
Hand sanitizer is pictured next to the zucchetto of Archbishop of Seattle Paul D. Etienne as he celebrates Mass over Facebook Live in the chapel of St. James Cathedral after all parishes in the Archdiocese of Seattle suspended celebrating the...more
People pray in the San Francesco church, on the sixth day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus in Naples, Italy March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
Priest Don Marco gives communion for a member of the church personnel, as he conducts Sunday mass alone in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, as churches close to the faithful to avoid coronavirus contagion, in Rome, Italy March 15, 2020....more
Eastside Foursquare Church holds an online Sunday church service in an empty sanctuary in Bothell, Washington, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Three people attend a mass at La Almudena Cathedral that is being lived streamed after Catholic masses were suspended in Madrid, Spain March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
