Pictures | Mon Mar 2, 2020 | 8:25am EST

Churchgoers turn backs on Bloomberg as he speaks about racial inequality

Attendees stand and turn their backs on Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg as he talks about his plans to help the U.S. black community during a commemoration ceremony for the 55th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march in the Brown AME Church in Selma, Alabama, March 1. REUTERS/Joseph Ax

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Attendees stand and turn their backs on Michael Bloomberg during commemoration ceremonies for the 55th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march in the Brown Chapel AME church in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Michael McCoy

Attendees stand and turn their backs on Michael Bloomberg as he talks about his plans to help the U.S. black community in the Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Michael Bloomberg delivers remarks at a church service to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Attendees stand and turn their backs on Michael Bloomberg as he talks about his plans to help the U.S. black community during a commemoration ceremony for the 55th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march in the Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Attendees stand and turn their backs on Michael Bloomberg as he talks about his plans to help the U.S. black community during a commemoration ceremony for the 55th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march in the Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Michael Bloomberg delivers remarks at a church service to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

