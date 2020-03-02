Churchgoers turn backs on Bloomberg as he speaks about racial inequality
Attendees stand and turn their backs on Michael Bloomberg during commemoration ceremonies for the 55th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march in the Brown Chapel AME church in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Michael McCoy
Attendees stand and turn their backs on Michael Bloomberg as he talks about his plans to help the U.S. black community in the Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Michael Bloomberg delivers remarks at a church service to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
