Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat May 5, 2018 | 11:00pm EDT

Cinco de Mayo

A Mexican wearing a period costume fires a homemade shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A Mexican wearing a period costume fires a homemade shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
A Mexican wearing a period costume fires a homemade shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
1 / 14
A Mexican wearing a period costume takes part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City, Mexico May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A Mexican wearing a period costume takes part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City, Mexico May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
A Mexican wearing a period costume takes part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City, Mexico May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
2 / 14
Mexicans wearing period costumes take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexicans wearing period costumes take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Mexicans wearing period costumes take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
3 / 14
Mexicans wearing period costumes sit before taking part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexicans wearing period costumes sit before taking part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Mexicans wearing period costumes sit before taking part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
4 / 14
Mexicans wearing period costumes take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexicans wearing period costumes take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Mexicans wearing period costumes take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
5 / 14
A Mexican wearing a period costume fires a homemade shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A Mexican wearing a period costume fires a homemade shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
A Mexican wearing a period costume fires a homemade shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
6 / 14
Mexicans wearing period costumes perform during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexicans wearing period costumes perform during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Mexicans wearing period costumes perform during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
7 / 14
A Mexican wearing a period costume fires a homemade shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A Mexican wearing a period costume fires a homemade shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
A Mexican wearing a period costume fires a homemade shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
8 / 14
Mexicans wearing period costumes perform during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexicans wearing period costumes perform during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Mexicans wearing period costumes perform during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
9 / 14
Mexicans wearing period costumes take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexicans wearing period costumes take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Mexicans wearing period costumes take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
10 / 14
Mexicans wearing period costumes perform during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexicans wearing period costumes perform during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Mexicans wearing period costumes perform during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
11 / 14
Mexicans wearing period costumes take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexicans wearing period costumes take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Mexicans wearing period costumes take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
12 / 14
A Mexican family wearing a period costume wait outside their home before they take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A Mexican family wearing a period costume wait outside their home before they take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
A Mexican family wearing a period costume wait outside their home before they take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
13 / 14
A Mexican boy wearing a period costume waits before taking part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A Mexican boy wearing a period costume waits before taking part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
A Mexican boy wearing a period costume waits before taking part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Caravan members seek U.S. asylum

Caravan members seek U.S. asylum

Next Slideshows

Caravan members seek U.S. asylum

Caravan members seek U.S. asylum

Dozens more Central American caravan migrants were let into the United States to begin pleading their case for asylum despite sharp criticism from President...

May 04 2018
Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo

Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo

A 22-story abandoned office building occupied by hundreds of squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the center of Brazil's largest city.

May 04 2018
Where the Rohingya once lived

Where the Rohingya once lived

Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

May 04 2018
Royal wedding dresses

Royal wedding dresses

What the bride wore at past royal weddings.

May 04 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Week in sport

Week in sport

Our top sports photography this past week.

NRA convention in Dallas

NRA convention in Dallas

The National Rifle Association holds its annual meeting in Dallas, Texas, as activists renew their calls for greater gun control after high-profile mass shootings.

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Hundreds of residents on Hawaii's Big Island were ordered to evacuate their homes after the Kilauea Volcano erupted.

Caravan members seek U.S. asylum

Caravan members seek U.S. asylum

Dozens more Central American caravan migrants were let into the United States to begin pleading their case for asylum despite sharp criticism from President Donald Trump, bringing the total to 158 since last weekend.

Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you on the day of celebration for the sci-fi franchise.

Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo

Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo

A 22-story abandoned office building occupied by hundreds of squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the center of Brazil's largest city.

Where the Rohingya once lived

Where the Rohingya once lived

Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Royal wedding dresses

Royal wedding dresses

What the bride wore at past royal weddings.

Venezuelans flee crisis to Brazil

Venezuelans flee crisis to Brazil

More than 52,000 Venezuelans have arrived in Brazil since the start of 2017, fleeing the hunger and violence of economic collapse in Venezuela.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast