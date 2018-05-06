Cinco de Mayo
A Mexican wearing a period costume fires a homemade shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A Mexican wearing a period costume takes part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City, Mexico May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexicans wearing period costumes take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexicans wearing period costumes sit before taking part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexicans wearing period costumes take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A Mexican wearing a period costume fires a homemade shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexicans wearing period costumes perform during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A Mexican wearing a period costume fires a homemade shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexicans wearing period costumes perform during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexicans wearing period costumes take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexicans wearing period costumes perform during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexicans wearing period costumes take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A Mexican family wearing a period costume wait outside their home before they take part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A Mexican boy wearing a period costume waits before taking part in a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Next Slideshows
Caravan members seek U.S. asylum
Dozens more Central American caravan migrants were let into the United States to begin pleading their case for asylum despite sharp criticism from President...
Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo
A 22-story abandoned office building occupied by hundreds of squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the center of Brazil's largest city.
Where the Rohingya once lived
Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
MORE IN PICTURES
Week in sport
Our top sports photography this past week.
NRA convention in Dallas
The National Rifle Association holds its annual meeting in Dallas, Texas, as activists renew their calls for greater gun control after high-profile mass shootings.
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts
Hundreds of residents on Hawaii's Big Island were ordered to evacuate their homes after the Kilauea Volcano erupted.
Caravan members seek U.S. asylum
Dozens more Central American caravan migrants were let into the United States to begin pleading their case for asylum despite sharp criticism from President Donald Trump, bringing the total to 158 since last weekend.
Star Wars Day
May the Fourth be with you on the day of celebration for the sci-fi franchise.
Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo
A 22-story abandoned office building occupied by hundreds of squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the center of Brazil's largest city.
Where the Rohingya once lived
Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Venezuelans flee crisis to Brazil
More than 52,000 Venezuelans have arrived in Brazil since the start of 2017, fleeing the hunger and violence of economic collapse in Venezuela.