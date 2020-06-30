Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 30, 2020 | 11:01am EDT

Cities across India extend lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge

Health workers carry the body of a person who who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 24. With more than 550,000 total infections, India is behind only the United States, Brazil and Russia in total cases. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Health workers carry the body of a person who who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 24. With more than 550,000 total infections, India is behind only the United States, Brazil and Russia in total cases. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Health workers carry the body of a person who who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 24. With more than 550,000 total infections, India is behind only the United States, Brazil and Russia in total cases. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis    
Close
1 / 20
A medical worker collects a sample from a woman at a school turned into a coronavirus test center in New Delhi, June 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A medical worker collects a sample from a woman at a school turned into a coronavirus test center in New Delhi, June 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
A medical worker collects a sample from a woman at a school turned into a coronavirus test center in New Delhi, June 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 20
Relatives and health workers unload the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Relatives and health workers unload the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Relatives and health workers unload the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 20
A volunteer walks past disposable beds made out of cardboard at the campus of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, a spiritual organization where a coronavirus care cent heras been constructed, in New Delhi, India, June 26. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A volunteer walks past disposable beds made out of cardboard at the campus of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, a spiritual organization where a coronavirus care cent heras been constructed, in New Delhi, India, June 26. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A volunteer walks past disposable beds made out of cardboard at the campus of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, a spiritual organization where a coronavirus care cent heras been constructed, in New Delhi, India, June 26. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 20
A woman watches as healthcare workers check the temperature of residents of a slum in Mumbai, India June 17. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas &nbsp;

A woman watches as healthcare workers check the temperature of residents of a slum in Mumbai, India June 17. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas  

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
A woman watches as healthcare workers check the temperature of residents of a slum in Mumbai, India June 17. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas  
Close
5 / 20
Muslim boys read the and pray next to the grave of a relative who died from the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, June 28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslim boys read the and pray next to the grave of a relative who died from the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, June 28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Muslim boys read the and pray next to the grave of a relative who died from the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, June 28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 20
A Hindu devotee reacts after the cancellation of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Kolkata, India, June 23. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri &nbsp;

A Hindu devotee reacts after the cancellation of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Kolkata, India, June 23. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri  

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A Hindu devotee reacts after the cancellation of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Kolkata, India, June 23. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri  
Close
7 / 20
Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    
Close
8 / 20
Medical workers take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the Intensive Care Unit of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp;

Medical workers take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the Intensive Care Unit of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui  

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Medical workers take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the Intensive Care Unit of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui  
Close
9 / 20
A healthcare worker waits to test residents during a medical campaign at a slum area in Mumbai, India, June 30. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas &nbsp;

A healthcare worker waits to test residents during a medical campaign at a slum area in Mumbai, India, June 30. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas  

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A healthcare worker waits to test residents during a medical campaign at a slum area in Mumbai, India, June 30. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas  
Close
10 / 20
Relatives prepare the pyre for the cremation of a person who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 3. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Relatives prepare the pyre for the cremation of a person who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 3. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Relatives prepare the pyre for the cremation of a person who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 3. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 20
A healthcare worker walks in an alley of a slum area in Mumbai, India June 27. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas &nbsp;

A healthcare worker walks in an alley of a slum area in Mumbai, India June 27. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas  

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A healthcare worker walks in an alley of a slum area in Mumbai, India June 27. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas  
Close
12 / 20
A health worker collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus in New Delhi, India June 27. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A health worker collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus in New Delhi, India June 27. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A health worker collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus in New Delhi, India June 27. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 20
A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father who died from the coronavirus before his burial in New Delhi, India, June 8. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp;

A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father who died from the coronavirus before his burial in New Delhi, India, June 8. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui  

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father who died from the coronavirus before his burial in New Delhi, India, June 8. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui  
Close
14 / 20
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past graffiti in Mumbai, India, June 12. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past graffiti in Mumbai, India, June 12. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past graffiti in Mumbai, India, June 12. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani
Close
15 / 20
Muslim men offer a funeral prayer for a man who died from the coronavirus in New Delhi, India, June 4. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslim men offer a funeral prayer for a man who died from the coronavirus in New Delhi, India, June 4. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Muslim men offer a funeral prayer for a man who died from the coronavirus in New Delhi, India, June 4. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 20
Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment as a woman who died of the coronavirus is cremated, in New Delhi, India, June 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment as a woman who died of the coronavirus is cremated, in New Delhi, India, June 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment as a woman who died of the coronavirus is cremated, in New Delhi, India, June 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 20
Volunteers carry the body of a coronavirus victim at a graveyard in Mumbai, India, June, 1. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Volunteers carry the body of a coronavirus victim at a graveyard in Mumbai, India, June, 1. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Volunteers carry the body of a coronavirus victim at a graveyard in Mumbai, India, June, 1. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
18 / 20
A patient suffering from the coronavirus prays at the emergency ward of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A patient suffering from the coronavirus prays at the emergency ward of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus prays at the emergency ward of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
19 / 20
Healthcare workers speak to the residents of a slum during a check-up in Mumbai, India, June 14. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Healthcare workers speak to the residents of a slum during a check-up in Mumbai, India, June 14. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Healthcare workers speak to the residents of a slum during a check-up in Mumbai, India, June 14. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Life and death in ICUs around the world

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Next Slideshows

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.

Jun 29 2020
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders and mask mandates aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Jun 29 2020
Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality...

Jun 29 2020
St. Louis couple threatens protesters with guns outside their home

St. Louis couple threatens protesters with guns outside their home

A couple brandished firearms on protesters as they marched through their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Sunday.

Jun 29 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya

Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya

Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019, exacerbated by atypical weather patterns amplified by climate change.

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders and mask mandates aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.

St. Louis couple threatens protesters with guns outside their home

St. Louis couple threatens protesters with guns outside their home

A couple brandished firearms on protesters as they marched through their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Sunday.

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last month has spawned a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States.

Coronavirus surges across the U.S. amid reopenings

Coronavirus surges across the U.S. amid reopenings

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Texas, Arizona, Florida and other states that were spared the brunt of the initial outbreak or moved early to lift restrictions.

Pride returns to roots with protests for racial justice

Pride returns to roots with protests for racial justice

Pride, which began as an uprising led by two transgender women of color at the Stonewall Inn in New York 51 years ago, returns to its roots as the LGBTQ community marches against racial inequality.

Celebrating Pride worldwide in a pandemic

Celebrating Pride worldwide in a pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to scale down celebrations for Pride Month, an annual celebration of the LGBTQ community and a renewed call for equal rights.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast