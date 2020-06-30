Cities across India extend lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge
Health workers carry the body of a person who who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 24. With more than 550,000 total infections, India is behind only the United States, Brazil and Russia in total cases. ...more
A medical worker collects a sample from a woman at a school turned into a coronavirus test center in New Delhi, June 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives and health workers unload the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A volunteer walks past disposable beds made out of cardboard at the campus of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, a spiritual organization where a coronavirus care cent heras been constructed, in New Delhi, India, June 26. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman watches as healthcare workers check the temperature of residents of a slum in Mumbai, India June 17. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Muslim boys read the and pray next to the grave of a relative who died from the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, June 28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee reacts after the cancellation of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Kolkata, India, June 23. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Medical workers take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the Intensive Care Unit of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A healthcare worker waits to test residents during a medical campaign at a slum area in Mumbai, India, June 30. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Relatives prepare the pyre for the cremation of a person who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 3. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A healthcare worker walks in an alley of a slum area in Mumbai, India June 27. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A health worker collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus in New Delhi, India June 27. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father who died from the coronavirus before his burial in New Delhi, India, June 8. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past graffiti in Mumbai, India, June 12. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani
Muslim men offer a funeral prayer for a man who died from the coronavirus in New Delhi, India, June 4. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment as a woman who died of the coronavirus is cremated, in New Delhi, India, June 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Volunteers carry the body of a coronavirus victim at a graveyard in Mumbai, India, June, 1. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A patient suffering from the coronavirus prays at the emergency ward of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Healthcare workers speak to the residents of a slum during a check-up in Mumbai, India, June 14. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
