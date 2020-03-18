Cities deserted as world races to contain coronavirus outbreak
An empty Brooklyn Bridge is seen during the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City, March 17. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An empty restaurant in a virtually deserted St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The mostly deserted steps of the Sydney Opera House, where scheduled public performances have been cancelled in Sydney, Australia, March 18. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A view shows the deserted area in front of the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris, France, March 18. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A police officer wearing a mask walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China, February 5. REUTERS/Aly Song
The downtown streets of Seattle during the outbreak of coronavirus, March 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A cyclist crosses an empty square in central Maastricht after Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants and sport clubs were told to close down as the Netherlands imposed tight restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, March 16. REUTERS/Francois...more
A view of Duomo square in Milan, March 11. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
An empty cafe is seen after the government closed shops and restaurants and asked people to stay at home in Vienna, Austria, March 16. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The deserted business district of La Defense in Paris, France, March 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A lone person stands on the empty square between La Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace during a partial lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 15. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An empty Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, March 18. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman wearing a protective face mask crosses the empty Callao square in Madrid, March 15. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Empty chairs are seen at the deck of a local restaurant closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Hoboken, New Jersey, March 16. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A view shows deserted banks of the river Seine near the Louvre museum in Paris, France, March 18. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An empty parking lot in Manhattan, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A man climbs the stairs in empty Beirut Souks after Lebanon declared a medical state of emergency in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, March 17. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
An empty street is seen in Yueyang, Hunan Province, near the border to Hubei Province in China, January 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An empty street in Manhattan, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A general view at the almost empty square, Bebelplatz with the Faculty of Law of the Humboldt University in Berlin, Germany, March 13. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
A worker sanitizes St. Mark's square as a measure to fight against the coronavirus in Venice, March 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Statues are illuminated by sunlight inside of an empty Capitol Rotunda, following the government's notice to halt all public building tours on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 17. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
King County Metro buses sit in storage at the King County Metro Central Base in Seattle, Washington, March 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A view shows the deserted Pont des Arts bridge with the Institut de France in the background in Paris, France, March 18. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The deserted Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, March 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
