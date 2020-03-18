Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 18, 2020 | 12:30pm EDT

Cities deserted as world races to contain coronavirus outbreak

An empty Brooklyn Bridge is seen during the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City, March 17. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
An empty restaurant in a virtually deserted St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
The mostly deserted steps of the Sydney Opera House, where scheduled public performances have been cancelled in Sydney, Australia, March 18. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A view shows the deserted area in front of the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris, France, March 18. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A police officer wearing a mask walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China, February 5. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
The downtown streets of Seattle during the outbreak of coronavirus, March 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A cyclist crosses an empty square in central Maastricht after Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants and sport clubs were told to close down as the Netherlands imposed tight restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, March 16. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A view of Duomo square in Milan, March 11. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
An empty cafe is seen after the government closed shops and restaurants and asked people to stay at home in Vienna, Austria, March 16. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
The deserted business district of La Defense in Paris, France, March 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A lone person stands on the empty square between La Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace during a partial lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 15. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
An empty Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, March 18. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask crosses the empty Callao square in Madrid, March 15. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Empty chairs are seen at the deck of a local restaurant closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Hoboken, New Jersey, March 16. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A view shows deserted banks of the river Seine near the Louvre museum in Paris, France, March 18. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
An empty parking lot in Manhattan, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A man climbs the stairs in empty Beirut Souks after Lebanon declared a medical state of emergency in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, March 17. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
An empty street is seen in Yueyang, Hunan Province, near the border to Hubei Province in China, January 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
An empty street in Manhattan, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A general view at the almost empty square, Bebelplatz with the Faculty of Law of the Humboldt University in Berlin, Germany, March 13. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A worker sanitizes St. Mark's square as a measure to fight against the coronavirus in Venice, March 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Statues are illuminated by sunlight inside of an empty Capitol Rotunda, following the government's notice to halt all public building tours on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 17. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
King County Metro buses sit in storage at the King County Metro Central Base in Seattle, Washington, March 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A view shows the deserted Pont des Arts bridge with the Institut de France in the background in Paris, France, March 18. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
The deserted Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, March 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
