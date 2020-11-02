Edition:
United States
City streets boarded up before election

Helicopter passes over the White House, seen behind a fence and protest posters, the day before the U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A woman walks past the boarded up News Corporation headquarters building that houses Fox News in Manhattan, New York City, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Workers are seen behind layers of security fencing in front of the White House the day before the election in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
People board up a business in Washington October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A worker puts up painted wood on the doors of an office building near the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
The windows of the fenced off St. John's Episcopal Church are seen boarded up across the street from the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Workers use sheets of plywood to cover the windows of Macy's department store in Manhattan, New York City, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
People walk past the boarded up Empire State Building building in Manhattan, New York City, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Plywood covers the windows of a Columbia Sportswear Company store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. Chicago police have warned local retailers to prepare for possible protests around Election Day. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A man walks past walk past the boarded up Saks Fifth Ave store in anticipation of the elections in Manhattan, New York City, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A woman walks in front of a boarded store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen painted on a boarded up tavern near the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is seen with boards that have covered its front all summer on Black Lives Matter Plaza next to the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Plywood covers the windows of a Louis Vuitton store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Workers paint over plywood used to cover the windows of a business in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A worker builds protective paneling outside of an office building, in preparation for possible protests or riots around the election, in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Plywood covers the windows of a business in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A public art statue in Beverly Gardens Park is seen wrapped in plastic in preparation for Election Day, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Plywood covers the window of a business in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Workers board up windows at The Hay-Adams hotel across the street from the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A woman walks in front of plywood covering the windows of a Victoria's Secret store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Workers board up a store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Plywood covers a Gucci shop window in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
