City streets boarded up before election
Helicopter passes over the White House, seen behind a fence and protest posters, the day before the U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A woman walks past the boarded up News Corporation headquarters building that houses Fox News in Manhattan, New York City, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers are seen behind layers of security fencing in front of the White House the day before the election in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People board up a business in Washington October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A worker puts up painted wood on the doors of an office building near the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The windows of the fenced off St. John's Episcopal Church are seen boarded up across the street from the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Workers use sheets of plywood to cover the windows of Macy's department store in Manhattan, New York City, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People walk past the boarded up Empire State Building building in Manhattan, New York City, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Plywood covers the windows of a Columbia Sportswear Company store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. Chicago police have warned local retailers to prepare for possible protests around Election Day. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
A man walks past walk past the boarded up Saks Fifth Ave store in anticipation of the elections in Manhattan, New York City, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman walks in front of a boarded store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen painted on a boarded up tavern near the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is seen with boards that have covered its front all summer on Black Lives Matter Plaza next to the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Plywood covers the windows of a Louis Vuitton store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
Workers paint over plywood used to cover the windows of a business in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
A worker builds protective paneling outside of an office building, in preparation for possible protests or riots around the election, in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Plywood covers the windows of a business in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
A public art statue in Beverly Gardens Park is seen wrapped in plastic in preparation for Election Day, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Plywood covers the window of a business in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
Workers board up windows at The Hay-Adams hotel across the street from the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman walks in front of plywood covering the windows of a Victoria's Secret store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
Workers board up a store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Plywood covers a Gucci shop window in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
