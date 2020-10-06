Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire
Smoke billows above the buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
Civilians gather in the basement of a building used as a bomb shelter during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo=
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Black smoke rises near buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS
A school building is seen damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
A man carries his belongings past a shop damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Smoke rises near buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. Gor Kroyan/REUTERS
The aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
A man wounded in a recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, is treated in a basement in Stepanakert, October 4. Aram Kirakosyan/PAN Photo
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 4. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS
An interior view shows an apartment that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
A view shows an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 2. David Ghahramanyan/Armenian Unified Infocentre
Men sit in a room among debris after shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan, October 4. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
A man removes broken glass in a window damaged after shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan, October 4. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. Gor Kroyan/REUTERS
Smoke rises from the area that, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, was damaged during shelling by Azeri armed forces, in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, October 2. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
A man points on a hole from ammunition near a house that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Agdam, Azerbaijan October 1. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Local residents take shelter in a dugout in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a man, said to be a civilian injured during clashes in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via...more
People watch TV in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Local residents gather outside a dugout in readiness to take shelter in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows a man holding the hand of a child who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28....more
A woman sits next to a blood stain after what locals said was shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Tartar border district of Azerbaijan, September 29. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
An elderly woman is seen on a street following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
A car that was allegedly destroyed during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, is pictured in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 29. Karo Sahakyan/Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
People are seen in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Areg Balayan/Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
