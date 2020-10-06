Edition:
Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Smoke billows above the buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. &nbsp;Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Civilians gather in the basement of a building used as a bomb shelter during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo=

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Black smoke rises near buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. &nbsp; Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A school building is seen damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A man carries his belongings past a shop damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Smoke rises near buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. &nbsp;Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. Gor Kroyan/REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
The aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A man wounded in a recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, is treated in a basement in Stepanakert, October 4. Aram Kirakosyan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 4. &nbsp;Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
An interior view shows an apartment that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A view shows an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 2. David Ghahramanyan/Armenian Unified Infocentre

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
Men sit in a room among debris after shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan, October 4. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A man removes broken glass in a window damaged after shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan, October 4. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. &nbsp;Gor Kroyan/REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Smoke rises from the area that, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, was damaged during shelling by Azeri armed forces, in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, October 2. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A man points on a hole from ammunition near a house that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Agdam, Azerbaijan October 1. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
Local residents take shelter in a dugout in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a man, said to be a civilian injured during clashes in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
People watch TV in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Local residents gather outside a dugout in readiness to take shelter in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows a man holding the hand of a child who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28. The face was blurred at source. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A woman sits next to a blood stain after what locals said was shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Tartar border district of Azerbaijan, September 29. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
An elderly woman is seen on a street following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A car that was allegedly destroyed during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, is pictured in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 29. Karo Sahakyan/Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
People are seen in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Areg Balayan/Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
