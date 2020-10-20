Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire
Fire is seen on the territory of a cotton factory following recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 19. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Regibe Guluyeva, 67, stands on the ruins of her home, which was hit by a rocket, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 18. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Men look at the ruins of a house following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 17. REUTERS/Stringer
A man looks at a crater in a road surface following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 17. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents wait at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 17. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ali Ibrahimov stands in his damaged home at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 17. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Hicran Quliyeva reacts as she stands in front of her house at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 17. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Wrecked vehicles are seen outside a hospital, which, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, was damaged during recent shelling by Azeri armed forces, in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh,...more
Men stand next to the ruins of a house that was destroyed by recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni, October 14. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilians gather in the basement of an art school used as a bomb shelter during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni, October 14. REUTERS/Stringer
Men are seen among the ruins after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 13. REUTERS/Stringer
An Azerbaijani woman is seen in a secondary school gym, where she has been settled after fleeing Terter during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 9. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An Azerbaijani child sleeps in a secondary school shelter, where she is settled with her family after fleeing Terter, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 9. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 8. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Local residents take shelter in the basement of a building in Shushi, October 8. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holds a child as local residents take shelter in the basement of a building in Shushi, October 8. REUTERS/Stringer
The Ghazanchetsots Cathedral damaged by recent shelling in Shushi, October 8. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Dead sheep lie on the ground at Ilyas Ahmedov's farmhouse, which was hit by a shelling, in Qaracinar village near the town of Goranboy, Azerbaijan, October 8. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 7. REUTERS/Stringer
Local residents gather in the basement of a building used as a bomb shelter during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 7. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman reacts next to her belongings on a street in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 6. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
A man stands next to a building damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 6. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
The remains of a rocket shell are seen on the balcony of an apartment building after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 7. REUTERS/Stringer
Local residents take shelter in a dugout during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A local resident stands in front of his damaged home hit by artillery fire during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Smoke billows above the buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
Civilians gather in the basement of a building used as a bomb shelter during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo=
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Black smoke rises near buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS
A school building is seen damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
A man carries his belongings past a shop damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
The aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
Next Slideshows
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 30 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during...
Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas
Tens of thousands of Chileans marked the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Sunday...
Joe Biden's socially distanced campaign
The Democratic challenger, holding a lead in national opinion polls and in many battleground states, continues his campaign with two weeks to go until Election...
Trump tries to woo early voters in weekend rallies
President Trump criss-crossed the nation over the weekend, rallying supporters in Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Florida as he stepped up events ahead...
MORE IN PICTURES
Virus cases surge across shaken Europe
European nations are imposing curfews, closing schools, and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID resurgence at the onset of winter.
Protests against police brutality in Nigeria
Thousands of Nigerians calling for an end to alleged brutality and for law enforcement reforms have taken to the streets every day for more than a week across the country, posing a major challenge to President Muhammadu Buhari. Protests have continued despite the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit on Oct. 11 following accusations of human rights abuses against the unit.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 30 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
Spectacular fall colors around the world
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas
Tens of thousands of Chileans marked the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Sunday devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.
Joe Biden's socially distanced campaign
The Democratic challenger, holding a lead in national opinion polls and in many battleground states, continues his campaign with two weeks to go until Election Day.
Trump tries to woo early voters in weekend rallies
President Trump criss-crossed the nation over the weekend, rallying supporters in Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Florida as he stepped up events ahead of the final presidential debate this week.
Fighting and recriminations shake Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes
A new ceasefire in the mountain territory of Nagorno-Karabakh was in jeopardy with Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces reporting shelling and heavy fighting.
Defiant protesters take over Bangkok streets
Thousands of anti-government protesters took over key intersections in Bangkok defying a ban on protests with chants of "down with dictatorship" and "reform the monarchy."