United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 20, 2020 | 9:37am EDT

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Fire is seen on the territory of a cotton factory following recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 19. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Regibe Guluyeva, 67, stands on the ruins of her home, which was hit by a rocket, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 18. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Men look at the ruins of a house following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 17. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A man looks at a crater in a road surface following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 17. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Residents wait at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 17. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Ali Ibrahimov stands in his damaged home at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 17. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Hicran Quliyeva reacts as she stands in front of her house at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 17. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Wrecked vehicles are seen outside a hospital, which, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, was damaged during recent shelling by Azeri armed forces, in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Martakert, October 15. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Men stand next to the ruins of a house that was destroyed by recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni, October 14. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Civilians gather in the basement of an art school used as a bomb shelter during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni, October 14. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Men are seen among the ruins after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 13. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
An Azerbaijani woman is seen in a secondary school gym, where she has been settled after fleeing Terter during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 9. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
An Azerbaijani child sleeps in a secondary school shelter, where she is settled with her family after fleeing Terter, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 9. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 8. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Local residents take shelter in the basement of a building in Shushi, October 8. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A woman holds a child as local residents take shelter in the basement of a building in Shushi, October 8. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
The Ghazanchetsots Cathedral damaged by recent shelling in Shushi, October 8. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Dead sheep lie on the ground at Ilyas Ahmedov's farmhouse, which was hit by a shelling, in Qaracinar village near the town of Goranboy, Azerbaijan, October 8. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 7. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Local residents gather in the basement of a building used as a bomb shelter during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 7. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A woman reacts next to her belongings on a street in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 6. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A man stands next to a building damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 6. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
The remains of a rocket shell are seen on the balcony of an apartment building after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 7. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Local residents take shelter in a dugout during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A local resident stands in front of his damaged home hit by artillery fire during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Smoke billows above the buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. &nbsp;Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Civilians gather in the basement of a building used as a bomb shelter during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo=

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Black smoke rises near buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. &nbsp; Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A school building is seen damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A man carries his belongings past a shop damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
The aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
