Civilians caught in Israel-Hamas crossfire
A Palestinian man walks through the ruins in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman walks inside her parents' apartment after it was hit with a rocket fired from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian man retrieves belongings inside a damaged apartment in a building in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians inspect the damage in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Sveta Shtilrman stands at her living room inside a damaged building following a rocket attack from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian man puts out a fire at a sponge factory after it was hit by Israeli artillery shells, according to witnesses, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah
A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they flee their home during Israeli air and artillery strikes, near the site of a tower building destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Rescuers search for people in the rubble of a building at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli man looks on at a residential building after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit the building in Ashkelon, Israel, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Rescuers carry Suzy Eshkuntana, 6, as they pull her from the rubble of a building at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians look on as they inspect their residential building which was damaged in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A disabled Palestinian girl, who fled her home with her family due to Israeli air and artillery strikes, sits in a classroom at a United Nations-run school where she takes refuge, in Gaza City, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man carries a suitcase as he exits a building that was just damaged following a rocket attack from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Rescue workers attend to a victim amid rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy sits on debris at the site of destroyed houses in the aftermath of Israeli air and artillery strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman and teen run as a siren sounds warning of an incoming rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian man puts out a fire at the site of Israeli strikes in Gaza City, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman reacts at her kitchen in an apartment of a damaged building following a rocket attack from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians evacuate following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
A Palestinian man, who fled his home due to Israeli air and artillery strikes, sleeps in a United Nations-run school where he takes refuge with his family, in Gaza City, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Broken glass and uprooted plants can be seen on the floor of an apartment in a damaged building following a rocket attack from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian man stands outside a damaged shop in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes that destroyed a tower building in Gaza City, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Rachel El-Gazar walks inside her house that was damaged following a rocket fire from Gaza towards Israel in the city of Sderot, southern Israel, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian woman reacts as she collects her belongings inside her heavily damaged house in the aftermath of Israeli air and artillery strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy walks past the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
