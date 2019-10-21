Edition:
Pictures | Mon Oct 21, 2019

Civilians caught in the Turkish assault in Syria

A woman with a baby sits at a back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town, Syria October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
A wounded girl cries in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
Displaced Kurds stuck at a border after a Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, wait to try cross to the Iraqi side, at the Semalka crossing, next Derik city, Syria, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters give bread to civilians in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
U.N. workers help a Syrian displaced woman, who fled violence after the Turkish offensive against Syria, upon arrival at a refugee camp in Bardarash on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
People stand in a queue to receive bread from Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Boys stand at a back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town, Syria October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
A boy stands in a damaged kitchen in the town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
Syrian displaced families, who fled violence after the Turkish offensive in Syria, stand in queue to get their food from Barzani charity at a refugee camp in Bardarash on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
A Syrian displaced woman, who fled violence after the Turkish offensive against Syria, is seen sitting in a bus after arrival at a refugee camp in Bardarash on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
Displaced Kurds stuck at a border after a Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, wait to try cross to the Iraqi side, at the Semalka crossing, next Derik city, Syria, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Syrian displaced families, who fled violence after the Turkish offensive against Syria, sit in a bus after arrival at a refugee camp in Bardarash on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
A Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighter takes a picture with with children on his mobile phone in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
Syrian displaced families, who fled violence after the Turkish offensive in Syria, get food from Barzani charity at a refugee camp in Bardarash on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
A child is seen in a vehicle with belongings as they flee, in Tel Abyad, Syria October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Syrian displaced families, who fled violence after the Turkish offensive against Syria, sit in a bus after arrival at a refugee camp in Bardarash on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
A Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighter sits on the back of a truck mounted with a weapon in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Girls stand together as they look to the camera in Ras al Ain town, Syria October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Syrian displaced families, who fled violence after the Turkish offensive against Syria, sit in a bus after arrival at a refugee camp in Bardarash on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
Syrian displaced boy, who fled violence after the Turkish offensive in Syria, sits on the bus upon arrival at a refugee camp in Bardarash on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
