Civilians flee Islamic State's last enclave
Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave...more
A boy looks out of a truck tarp near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A child sits in a baby carriage near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Civilians walk together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 6. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Boys stand in line to receive aid near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Boys pray together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires a weapon in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Black plumes of smoke rise in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fire from fighting is seen in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Hareth Najem, an Iraqi orphan lies under a blanket in a truck, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A boy holds a baby near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A girl takes a stack of bread from a fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman pushes a baby cart near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Children sit at a back of a truck near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 26. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Children sit together near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces stands near civilians, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 22. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) gives bread to children near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 20. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women sit together with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Next Slideshows
Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout
Venezuelan opposition activists rally as electricity remained intermittent after the country s worst blackout in decades.
Venezuela hit by major blackout
A major power outage hits crisis-stricken Venezuela, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on "sabotage" at a hydroelectric dam...
MORE IN PICTURES
Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout
Venezuelan opposition activists rally as electricity remained intermittent after the country s worst blackout in decades.
Venezuela hit by major blackout
A major power outage hits crisis-stricken Venezuela, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on "sabotage" at a hydroelectric dam that provides much of the country's power.
International Women's Day
Events marking International Women's Day around the world.
America's champion soccer squad
A look at the reigning World Cup champion U.S. women's team, whose members have sued the U.S. national soccer federation, claiming the organization pays them less than male players and denies them equal training, travel and playing conditions.
Transgender beauty queens
Competing for the crown of the Miss International Queen 2019 beauty pageant in Thailand.
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.