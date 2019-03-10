Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Mar 10, 2019 | 12:40pm EDT

Civilians flee Islamic State's last enclave

Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave...more

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 20
A boy looks out of a truck tarp near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A boy looks out of a truck tarp near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
A boy looks out of a truck tarp near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 20
A child sits in a baby carriage near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A child sits in a baby carriage near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
A child sits in a baby carriage near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 20
Civilians walk together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 6. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Civilians walk together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 6. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Civilians walk together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 6. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 20
A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
5 / 20
Boys stand in line to receive aid near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Boys stand in line to receive aid near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Boys stand in line to receive aid near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
6 / 20
Boys pray together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Boys pray together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Boys pray together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 20
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires a weapon in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires a weapon in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires a weapon in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 20
Black plumes of smoke rise in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Black plumes of smoke rise in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Black plumes of smoke rise in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 20
Fire from fighting is seen in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fire from fighting is seen in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Fire from fighting is seen in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 20
Hareth Najem, an Iraqi orphan lies under a blanket in a truck, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Hareth Najem, an Iraqi orphan lies under a blanket in a truck, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
Hareth Najem, an Iraqi orphan lies under a blanket in a truck, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 20
A boy holds a baby near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A boy holds a baby near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
A boy holds a baby near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 20
A girl takes a stack of bread from a fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A girl takes a stack of bread from a fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A girl takes a stack of bread from a fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 20
A woman pushes a baby cart near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A woman pushes a baby cart near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A woman pushes a baby cart near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 20
Children sit at a back of a truck near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Children sit at a back of a truck near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Children sit at a back of a truck near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 20
Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 26. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 26. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 26. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
16 / 20
Children sit together near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Children sit together near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Children sit together near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
17 / 20
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces stands near civilians, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 22. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces stands near civilians, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 22. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces stands near civilians, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 22. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 20
A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) gives bread to children near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 20. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) gives bread to children near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 20. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) gives bread to children near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 20. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 20
Women sit together with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Women sit together with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Women sit together with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Week in sports

Week in sports

Next Slideshows

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

12:35pm EDT
Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

11:35am EDT
Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout

Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout

Venezuelan opposition activists rally as electricity remained intermittent after the country s worst blackout in decades.

Mar 09 2019
Venezuela hit by major blackout

Venezuela hit by major blackout

A major power outage hits crisis-stricken Venezuela, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on "sabotage" at a hydroelectric dam...

Mar 09 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout

Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout

Venezuelan opposition activists rally as electricity remained intermittent after the country s worst blackout in decades.

Venezuela hit by major blackout

Venezuela hit by major blackout

A major power outage hits crisis-stricken Venezuela, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on "sabotage" at a hydroelectric dam that provides much of the country's power.

International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

America's champion soccer squad

America's champion soccer squad

A look at the reigning World Cup champion U.S. women's team, whose members have sued the U.S. national soccer federation, claiming the organization pays them less than male players and denies them equal training, travel and playing conditions.

Transgender beauty queens

Transgender beauty queens

Competing for the crown of the Miss International Queen 2019 beauty pageant in Thailand.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast