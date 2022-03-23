Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Mar 23, 2022 | 6:45pm EDT

Civilians join Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces

Internet marketing workers, Murager Sharipov, 26, and his fiance Mariia Pasternak, 25, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, pose for a picture during a training session, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Internet marketing workers, Murager Sharipov, 26, and his fiance Mariia Pasternak, 25, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, pose for a picture during a training session, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2022
Internet marketing workers, Murager Sharipov, 26, and his fiance Mariia Pasternak, 25, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, pose for a picture during a training session, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
1 / 36
Men, who volunteer for territorial defence take part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Men, who volunteer for territorial defence take part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Men, who volunteer for territorial defence take part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
2 / 36
Ihor, 28, who used to be a sales manager, acts as a mock injured serviceman during drills carried out by the territorial defence unit at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ihor, 28, who used to be a sales manager, acts as a mock injured serviceman during drills carried out by the territorial defence unit at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Ihor, 28, who used to be a sales manager, acts as a mock injured serviceman during drills carried out by the territorial defence unit at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
3 / 36
Men, who volunteer for territorial defence take part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Men, who volunteer for territorial defence take part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Men, who volunteer for territorial defence take part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 36
Ihor, 28, who used to be a sales manager, takes part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ihor, 28, who used to be a sales manager, takes part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Ihor, 28, who used to be a sales manager, takes part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 36
Ihor, 28, who used to be a sales manager, acts as a mock injured serviceman during drills carried out by the territorial defence unit at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ihor, 28, who used to be a sales manager, acts as a mock injured serviceman during drills carried out by the territorial defence unit at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Ihor, 28, who used to be a sales manager, acts as a mock injured serviceman during drills carried out by the territorial defence unit at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 36
Mykola, 27, who used to sell flowers, and other volunteers for territorial defence take part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Mykola, 27, who used to sell flowers, and other volunteers for territorial defence take part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Mykola, 27, who used to sell flowers, and other volunteers for territorial defence take part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 36
Ihor, 28, who used to be a sales manager, takes part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ihor, 28, who used to be a sales manager, takes part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Ihor, 28, who used to be a sales manager, takes part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 36
Internet marketing sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, and his girlfriend, graphic designer Olga Moroz, 26, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a guns training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Internet marketing sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, and his girlfriend, graphic designer Olga Moroz, 26, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a guns training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. ...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2022
Internet marketing sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, and his girlfriend, graphic designer Olga Moroz, 26, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a guns training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
9 / 36
Internet marketing worker, Mariia Pasternak, 25, and her mate, internet marketing sales manager, Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Internet marketing worker, Mariia Pasternak, 25, and her mate, internet marketing sales manager, Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. ...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2022
Internet marketing worker, Mariia Pasternak, 25, and her mate, internet marketing sales manager, Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 36
Internet marketing sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, his girlfriend, graphic designer Olga Moroz, 26, Anastasia Dyachenko, 27, and Hrechka Natasha, 26, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Internet marketing sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, his girlfriend, graphic designer Olga Moroz, 26, Anastasia Dyachenko, 27, and Hrechka Natasha, 26, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a training session in...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2022
Internet marketing sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, his girlfriend, graphic designer Olga Moroz, 26, Anastasia Dyachenko, 27, and Hrechka Natasha, 26, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 36
An instructor teaches how to use a weapon to internet marketing workers Murager Sharipov, 26, his fiance, Mariia Pasternak, 25, and their mate, internet marketing sales manager, Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, during a training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An instructor teaches how to use a weapon to internet marketing workers Murager Sharipov, 26, his fiance, Mariia Pasternak, 25, and their mate, internet marketing sales manager, Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2022
An instructor teaches how to use a weapon to internet marketing workers Murager Sharipov, 26, his fiance, Mariia Pasternak, 25, and their mate, internet marketing sales manager, Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, during a training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
12 / 36
Internet marketing sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, and his girlfriend, graphic designer Olga Moroz, 26, and internet marketing worker, Murager Sharipov, 26, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Internet marketing sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, and his girlfriend, graphic designer Olga Moroz, 26, and internet marketing worker, Murager Sharipov, 26, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a training...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2022
Internet marketing sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, and his girlfriend, graphic designer Olga Moroz, 26, and internet marketing worker, Murager Sharipov, 26, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 36
Internet marketing worker Mariia Pasternak, 25, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attends a medical emergencies training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Internet marketing worker Mariia Pasternak, 25, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attends a medical emergencies training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2022
Internet marketing worker Mariia Pasternak, 25, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attends a medical emergencies training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
14 / 36
Internet marketing sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko (R), 32, and his girlfriend, graphic designer Olga Moroz (2ndR), 26, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a guns training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Internet marketing sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko (R), 32, and his girlfriend, graphic designer Olga Moroz (2ndR), 26, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a guns training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18,...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2022
Internet marketing sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko (R), 32, and his girlfriend, graphic designer Olga Moroz (2ndR), 26, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a guns training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
15 / 36
Mariia Pasternak, 25, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attends a guns training session, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. Picture taken March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Mariia Pasternak, 25, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attends a guns training session, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. Picture taken March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2022
Mariia Pasternak, 25, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attends a guns training session, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. Picture taken March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
16 / 36
A man who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces holds a rifle during a weapons training in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A man who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces holds a rifle during a weapons training in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2022
A man who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces holds a rifle during a weapons training in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
17 / 36
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2022
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
18 / 36
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2022
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
19 / 36
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2022
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
20 / 36
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2022
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
21 / 36
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2022
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
22 / 36
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2022
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
23 / 36
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2022
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
24 / 36
A civilian who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces trains on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A civilian who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces trains on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2022
A civilian who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces trains on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
25 / 36
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2022
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
26 / 36
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2022
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
27 / 36
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2022
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
28 / 36
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2022
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
29 / 36
A woman who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces holds a rifle during a weapons training in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A woman who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces holds a rifle during a weapons training in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2022
A woman who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces holds a rifle during a weapons training in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
30 / 36
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2022
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
31 / 36
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2022
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
32 / 36
A civilian who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces trains on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A civilian who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces trains on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2022
A civilian who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces trains on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
33 / 36
A man who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces holds a rifle during a weapons training in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A man who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces holds a rifle during a weapons training in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2022
A man who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces holds a rifle during a weapons training in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
34 / 36
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2022
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
35 / 36
A civilian who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces holds a rifle during training in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A civilian who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces holds a rifle during training in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2022
A civilian who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces holds a rifle during training in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
In pictures: Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal Caribbean tour

In pictures: Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal...

Next Slideshows

In pictures: Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal Caribbean tour

In pictures: Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal Caribbean tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Caribbean for a week-long tour at a time of growing scrutiny of colonial-era British conduct in the region.

Mar 23 2022
Inside besieged Mariupol, left in ruins after Russian bombardment

Inside besieged Mariupol, left in ruins after Russian bombardment

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been trapped in the city under siege and already laid to waste by Russian bombardment.

Mar 23 2022
Madeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state and feminist icon: 1937 - 2022

Madeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state and feminist icon: 1937 - 2022

Madeleine Albright, who fled the Nazis as a child in her native Czechoslovakia during World War Two but rose to become the first female U.S. secretary of state...

Mar 23 2022
Photos show deadly two-mile path of destruction after New Orleans tornado

Photos show deadly two-mile path of destruction after New Orleans tornado

Crews were assessing the damage on the east side of New Orleans where a powerful tornado killed at least one person and injured eight others as it destroyed...

Mar 23 2022

MORE IN PICTURES

A prison wedding for Julian Assange

A prison wedding for Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will marry his long-term partner Stella Moris inside a high-security prison in southeast London at a small ceremony attended by four guests, two official witnesses and two guards.

Grim aftermath at China Eastern crash site

Grim aftermath at China Eastern crash site

Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week in forest-clad mountains with 132 people onboard, the aviation regulator said.

In pictures: Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal Caribbean tour

In pictures: Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal Caribbean tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Caribbean for a week-long tour at a time of growing scrutiny of colonial-era British conduct in the region.

Inside besieged Mariupol, left in ruins after Russian bombardment

Inside besieged Mariupol, left in ruins after Russian bombardment

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been trapped in the city under siege and already laid to waste by Russian bombardment.

Madeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state and feminist icon: 1937 - 2022

Madeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state and feminist icon: 1937 - 2022

Madeleine Albright, who fled the Nazis as a child in her native Czechoslovakia during World War Two but rose to become the first female U.S. secretary of state and, in her later years, a pop culture feminist icon, has died at 84.

Photos show deadly two-mile path of destruction after New Orleans tornado

Photos show deadly two-mile path of destruction after New Orleans tornado

Crews were assessing the damage on the east side of New Orleans where a powerful tornado killed at least one person and injured eight others as it destroyed homes, uprooted power lines and overturned vehicles.

On the streets of Kyiv as Russia bombs Ukraine's capital

On the streets of Kyiv as Russia bombs Ukraine's capital

Russian forces bomb areas of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, a month into their assault.

In pictures: Russia pummels cities as Ukraine fights on

In pictures: Russia pummels cities as Ukraine fights on

Russia's almost month-old assault on Ukraine has stalled along most fronts, failing to seize any major city or topple the government. But shelling and missiles have caused devastation in residential areas.

Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast