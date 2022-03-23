Civilians join Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces
Internet marketing workers, Murager Sharipov, 26, and his fiance Mariia Pasternak, 25, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, pose for a picture during a training session, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in...more
Men, who volunteer for territorial defence take part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ihor, 28, who used to be a sales manager, acts as a mock injured serviceman during drills carried out by the territorial defence unit at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Men, who volunteer for territorial defence take part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ihor, 28, who used to be a sales manager, takes part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ihor, 28, who used to be a sales manager, acts as a mock injured serviceman during drills carried out by the territorial defence unit at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Mykola, 27, who used to sell flowers, and other volunteers for territorial defence take part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ihor, 28, who used to be a sales manager, takes part in training with weapons at a private company room in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Internet marketing sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, and his girlfriend, graphic designer Olga Moroz, 26, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a guns training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. ...more
Internet marketing worker, Mariia Pasternak, 25, and her mate, internet marketing sales manager, Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. ...more
Internet marketing sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, his girlfriend, graphic designer Olga Moroz, 26, Anastasia Dyachenko, 27, and Hrechka Natasha, 26, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a training session in...more
An instructor teaches how to use a weapon to internet marketing workers Murager Sharipov, 26, his fiance, Mariia Pasternak, 25, and their mate, internet marketing sales manager, Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial...more
Internet marketing sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko, 32, and his girlfriend, graphic designer Olga Moroz, 26, and internet marketing worker, Murager Sharipov, 26, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a training...more
Internet marketing worker Mariia Pasternak, 25, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attends a medical emergencies training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Internet marketing sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko (R), 32, and his girlfriend, graphic designer Olga Moroz (2ndR), 26, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attend a guns training session in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18,...more
Mariia Pasternak, 25, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, attends a guns training session, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. Picture taken March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces holds a rifle during a weapons training in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A civilian who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces trains on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A woman who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces holds a rifle during a weapons training in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A civilian who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces trains on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A man who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces holds a rifle during a weapons training in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A civilian who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Forces holds a rifle during training in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A prison wedding for Julian Assange
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will marry his long-term partner Stella Moris inside a high-security prison in southeast London at a small ceremony attended by four guests, two official witnesses and two guards.
Grim aftermath at China Eastern crash site
Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week in forest-clad mountains with 132 people onboard, the aviation regulator said.
