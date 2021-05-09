Clashes and prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim holy night
Palestinians react as Israeli police fire a stun grenade during clashes at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 9, 2021. Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police...more
An injured Palestinian woman is evacuated during clashes with Israeli police near Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians react to a stun grenade fired by Israeli police during clashes at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli police scuffle with a Palestinian during clashes with Israeli police at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian gestures during clashes with Israeli police at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians react as Israeli police fire a stun grenade during clashes on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli policeman holds a weapon during clashes with Palestinians on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli police scuffle with Palestinians during clashes on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli police walk near a burning barricade during clashes with Palestinians on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli police are deployed during clashes with Palestinians at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli policeman aims a weapon as he stands next to a burning barricade during clashes with Palestinians on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians pray in front of the Dome of the Rock on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021....more
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
Russia celebrates Victory Day
Scenes from the annual parades commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque
A long-running legal case, in which several Palestinian families face eviction from homes on land claimed by settlers, is at the heart of the confrontations...
Anti-president Somali soldiers begin returning to barracks
Hundreds of Somali forces who back the opposition began returning to their barracks on Friday after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following...
Deadly anti-government protests grip Colombia
Protests originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform have become a broad cry for action against poverty, police violence and inequalities in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Russia celebrates Victory Day
Scenes from the annual parades commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque
A long-running legal case, in which several Palestinian families face eviction from homes on land claimed by settlers, is at the heart of the confrontations during the Muslim holy month.
Anti-president Somali soldiers begin returning to barracks
Hundreds of Somali forces who back the opposition began returning to their barracks on Friday after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president, a spokesman for the troops said.
Deadly anti-government protests grip Colombia
Protests originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform have become a broad cry for action against poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems.
Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.
French stunt school trains 'badass' women for film industry
A growing number of women are learning how to jump out of helicopters, leap from buildings and brawl at stunt double school at the Campus Univers Cascade in France.
First women graduate as U.S. Marines from San Diego recruit depot
Members of Lima Company survive a grueling training to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100-year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego.
Deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro slum
At least 25 people were killed in a shootout in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho slum, during one of the state's deadliest police raids, police said.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.