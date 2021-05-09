Edition:
International
Sun May 9, 2021

Clashes and prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim holy night

Palestinians react as Israeli police fire a stun grenade during clashes at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 9, 2021. Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam's holy night of Laylat al-Qadr. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
An injured Palestinian woman is evacuated during clashes with Israeli police near Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Palestinians react to a stun grenade fired by Israeli police during clashes at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Israeli police scuffle with a Palestinian during clashes with Israeli police at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
A Palestinian gestures during clashes with Israeli police at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Palestinians react as Israeli police fire a stun grenade during clashes on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
An Israeli policeman holds a weapon during clashes with Palestinians on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Israeli police scuffle with Palestinians during clashes on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Israeli police walk near a burning barricade during clashes with Palestinians on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Israeli police are deployed during clashes with Palestinians at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
An Israeli policeman aims a weapon as he stands next to a burning barricade during clashes with Palestinians on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Palestinians pray in front of the Dome of the Rock on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
