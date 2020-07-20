Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jul 20, 2020 | 11:50am EDT

Clashes at pro-police rally in Denver

Two women begin to fight at a pro-law enforcement rally that clashed with counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality, in Denver, Colorado, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
Police intervene as two women fight at a pro-law enforcement rally that clashed with counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, Colorado, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
Supporters of law enforcement officers stage a rally in Denver and are confronted by counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
A man bleeds from his head after being injured at a pro-law enforcement rally that clashed with counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
Police hold a woman to the ground and handcuff her after she fought with another woman at a pro-law enforcement rally that clashed with counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
Counter protesters burn a sign at a pro-law enforcement rally that clashed with demonstrators against racial inequality in Denver, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
Terrance Roberts leads protesters in chants against the police at a pro-law enforcement rally that clashed with counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
Supporters of law enforcement officers stage a rally in Denver and are confronted by counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
A woman raises her finger at police officers during a rally organized by supporters of law enforcement that was confronted by counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
A donut hangs from a fishing pole that a man raises at a pro-law enforcement rally that clashed with counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
Supporters of law enforcement officers stage a rally in Denver and are confronted by counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
DonQuenick Beasley pleads for police officers to leave during a rally organized by supporters of law enforcement that was confronted by counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
A woman stares down police officers during a rally organized by supporters of law enforcement that was confronted by counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
