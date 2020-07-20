Clashes at pro-police rally in Denver
Two women begin to fight at a pro-law enforcement rally that clashed with counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality, in Denver, Colorado, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Police intervene as two women fight at a pro-law enforcement rally that clashed with counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, Colorado, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Supporters of law enforcement officers stage a rally in Denver and are confronted by counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A man bleeds from his head after being injured at a pro-law enforcement rally that clashed with counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Police hold a woman to the ground and handcuff her after she fought with another woman at a pro-law enforcement rally that clashed with counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Counter protesters burn a sign at a pro-law enforcement rally that clashed with demonstrators against racial inequality in Denver, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Terrance Roberts leads protesters in chants against the police at a pro-law enforcement rally that clashed with counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Supporters of law enforcement officers stage a rally in Denver and are confronted by counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A woman raises her finger at police officers during a rally organized by supporters of law enforcement that was confronted by counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A donut hangs from a fishing pole that a man raises at a pro-law enforcement rally that clashed with counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Supporters of law enforcement officers stage a rally in Denver and are confronted by counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
DonQuenick Beasley pleads for police officers to leave during a rally organized by supporters of law enforcement that was confronted by counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A woman stares down police officers during a rally organized by supporters of law enforcement that was confronted by counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, July 19. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Next Slideshows
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration s new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.
Mourning John Lewis
Mourners gather in Atlanta, Georgia to remember Rep. John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of...
Rare comet streaks across our sky
The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.
John Lewis: 1940 - 2020
John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, has died at the age of 80.
MORE IN PICTURES
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration s new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.
Mourning John Lewis
Mourners gather in Atlanta, Georgia to remember Rep. John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Rare comet streaks across our sky
The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.
John Lewis: 1940 - 2020
John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, has died at the age of 80.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.
Over 1 million cases: India joins grim coronavirus club
India became the third country in the world to record more than one million cases of the coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further into the countryside and smaller towns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protests against racial inequality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May has spawned a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States.