Clashes before Richard Spencer's speech in Michigan
A member of the Traditionalist Workers Party does a salute outside of a Richard Spencer speech on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Members of the alt-right including members of the Traditionalist Workers Party fight with protesters. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Members of the alt-right including members of the Traditionalist Workers Party fight with protesters. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Members of the alt-right including members of the Traditionalist Workers Party fight with protesters. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Members of the various anti-fascist groups and other protesters yell at police officers. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A member of the alt-right (R) is escorted by police officers through protesters to the Richard Spencer speech. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A member of the alt-right is escorted by police officers through protesters to the Richard Spencer speech. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester is detained by police officers. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A member of the alt-right is knocked down by protesters on his way to the Richard Spencer speech. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A member of the alt-right is escorted by police officers through protesters to the Richard Spencer speech. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Members of the alt-right including Matthew Heimback (R) from the Traditionalist Workers Party arrive onto the campus of Michigan State University. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Members of the alt-right including Matthew Heimback (C) from the Traditionalist Workers Party arrive onto the campus of Michigan State University. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A member of the alt-right is detained outside of a Richard Spencer speech. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester holds a sign critical of the alt-right outside of the Richard Spencer speech. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Members of the alt-right including members of the Traditionalist Workers Party fight with protesters. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Members of the various anti-fascist groups and other protesters yell at police officers on the campus of Michigan State University. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A member of the alt-right is escorted by police officers through protesters to the Richard Spencer speech. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A member of the alt-right is escorted by police officers through protesters to the Richard Spencer speech. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester holds a sign critical of Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Members of the alt-right is escorted by police officers through protesters to the Richard Spencer speech. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Members of various anti-fascist groups and other protesters lock arms in front of a line of cops on the campus of Michigan State University. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester holds a sign reading "racism kills" on the campus of Michigan State University. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
