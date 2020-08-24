Clashes between rival groups of demonstrators in Portland
A woman has her eyes flushed during a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Protesters and counter-protesters face off against one another in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Proud Boys and supporters of the police participate in a protest in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A person participates in a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Proud Boys and supporters of the police participate in a protest in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Pepper spray and mace fill the air after groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Portland Police officers observe as groups like the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer faced off against protesters against systemic racism and police brutality in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A protester affected by pepper spray and mace is seen during a protest in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Pro-Trump and pro-police demonstrators show up at a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Pepper spray and mace fill the air after groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A message is displayed as Proud Boys and supporters of the police participate in a protest in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Protesters and counter-protesters face off against one another in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Proud Boys and supporters of the police participate in a protest in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Alan Swinney wipes his face after being hit with pepper spray during clashes at a protest against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A man participates in a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Protesters and counter-protesters face off against one another in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Proud Boys and supporters of the police participate in a protest in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A man wearing a “Fed's go home” shirt stands by after an “unlawful assembly” was declared in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Protesters and counter-protesters face off against one another in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A flag used by groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer is seen on the sidewalk following clashes in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Portland police officers and DHS officers stand outside a Federal building after an “unlawful assembly” was declared in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer show up to oppose several months of demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A loudspeaker adorned with stickers is seen as pro-Trump and pro-police demonstrators showed up at a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A woman speaks during a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Alan Swinney reacts after being hit with pepper spray during a protest in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A man with a shield participates in a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
People participate in a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A Portland police officer stands by after an “unlawful assembly” was declared in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A man has his eyes flushed with water after being exposed to mace and pepper spray at a protest in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
An American flag lies on the street following a protest in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
