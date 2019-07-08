Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 8, 2019 | 12:35pm EDT

Clashes break out as Hong Kong protesters march through Kowloon

Riot police try to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters after a march at Hong Kong s tourism district Nathan Road near Mongkok, China July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester is seen injured after a conflict with riot police at the end of a march at Hong Kong's tourism district Mongkok, July 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Riot police detain an anti-extradition bill protester after a march at Hong Kong s tourism district Nathan Road near Mongkok, July 7. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters hold umbrellas as they face riot police after a march at Hong Kong s tourism district Nathan Road near Mongkok, July 7. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester shouts to riot police after a march at Hong Kong's tourism district Mongkok, July 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters hold umbrellas as they face riot police after a march at Hong Kong s tourism district Nathan Road near Mongkok, July 7. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester detained by riot police after a march at Hong Kong's tourism district Mongkok, July 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Riot police try to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters after a march at Hong Kong's tourism district Nathan Road near Mongkok, July 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Riot police stand guard after a march at Hong Kong's tourism district Mongkok, July 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Riot police try to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters after a march at Hong Kong s tourism district Nathan Road near Mongkok, July 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station at Hong Kong's tourism district Tsim Sha Tsui, July 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station in Hong Kong, July 7. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters shout slogans as they march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station in Hong Kong, July 7. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters shout slogans as they march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station in Hong Kong, July 7. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station in Hong Kong, July 7. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters shout slogans as they march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station in Hong Kong, July 7. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters shout slogans as they march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station in Hong Kong, July 7. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters sit outside West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station in Hong Kong, July 7. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
The colonial flag of Hong Kong flies over a march of anti-extradition bill protesters to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station in Hong Kong, July 7. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station at Hong Kong's tourism district Tsim Sha Tsui, July 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station at Hong Kong's tourism district Tsim Sha Tsui, July 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station at Hong Kong's tourism district Tsim Sha Tsui, July 7. Posters read, "Stay strong, Hong Kong." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station at Hong Kong's tourism district Tsim Sha Tsui, July 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station at Hong Kong's tourism district Tsim Sha Tsui, July 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester peers through barriers outside the West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station during a march at Hong Kong's tourism district Tsim Sha Tsui, July 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
