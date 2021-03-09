Clashes break out in Greece after march against police violence
(Warning: graphic content) A police officer stands over an injured companion during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. A Greek police officer was seriously injured on Tuesday after clashes...more
Protesters run during a demonstration against police in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. Authorities are investigating the use of force by police, who said they had been called out to check if lockdown rules were being respected. REUTERS/Alkis...more
Flares burn near protesters, as they clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An injured police officer lies in the street during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A fire is seen, as protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People run during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured companion during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People run during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A police officer stands over an injured companion during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A police officer stands over an injured companion during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
