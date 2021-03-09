Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Mar 9, 2021 | 4:27pm EST

Clashes break out in Greece after march against police violence

(Warning: graphic content) A police officer stands over an injured companion during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. A Greek police officer was seriously injured on Tuesday after clashes broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence, prompted by a video that appeared to show a man being beaten on Sunday by officers in the area. Authorities are investigating the use of force by police, who said they had been called out to check if lockdown rules were being respected. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

(Warning: graphic content) A police officer stands over an injured companion during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. A Greek police officer was seriously injured on Tuesday after clashes...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
(Warning: graphic content) A police officer stands over an injured companion during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. A Greek police officer was seriously injured on Tuesday after clashes broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence, prompted by a video that appeared to show a man being beaten on Sunday by officers in the area. Authorities are investigating the use of force by police, who said they had been called out to check if lockdown rules were being respected. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 12
Protesters run during a demonstration against police in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters run during a demonstration against police in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Protesters run during a demonstration against police in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 12
Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. Authorities are investigating the use of force by police, who said they had been called out to check if lockdown rules were being respected. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. Authorities are investigating the use of force by police, who said they had been called out to check if lockdown rules were being respected. REUTERS/Alkis...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. Authorities are investigating the use of force by police, who said they had been called out to check if lockdown rules were being respected. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 12
Flares burn near protesters, as they clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Flares burn near protesters, as they clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Flares burn near protesters, as they clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 12
An injured police officer lies in the street during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An injured police officer lies in the street during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
An injured police officer lies in the street during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 12
A fire is seen, as protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A fire is seen, as protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A fire is seen, as protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 12
People run during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People run during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
People run during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 12
Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured companion during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured companion during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured companion during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 12
People run during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People run during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
People run during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 12
A police officer stands over an injured companion during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A police officer stands over an injured companion during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A police officer stands over an injured companion during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 12
Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 12
A police officer stands over an injured companion during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A police officer stands over an injured companion during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A police officer stands over an injured companion during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Prince Harry's royal life in photos

Prince Harry's royal life in photos

Next Slideshows

Prince Harry's royal life in photos

Prince Harry's royal life in photos

The life of Britain's Prince Harry in pictures.

3:33pm EST
Remembering George Floyd before police officer's trial begins

Remembering George Floyd before police officer's trial begins

People rally to remember George Floyd in the days before the trial begins for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder...

12:43pm EST
One year with COVID: Faces of the frontline workers

One year with COVID: Faces of the frontline workers

Healthcare workers, first responders and funeral staff have toiled through a year of the pandemic, sacrificing time with loved ones and risking their own...

11:30am EST
Turkish lake may hold clues to ancient life on Mars

Turkish lake may hold clues to ancient life on Mars

As NASA's rover Perseverance explores the surface of Mars, scientists hunting for signs of ancient life on the distant planet are using data gathered on a...

11:14am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Prince Harry's royal life in photos

Prince Harry's royal life in photos

The life of Britain's Prince Harry in pictures.

Remembering George Floyd before police officer's trial begins

Remembering George Floyd before police officer's trial begins

People rally to remember George Floyd in the days before the trial begins for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

One year with COVID: Faces of the frontline workers

One year with COVID: Faces of the frontline workers

Healthcare workers, first responders and funeral staff have toiled through a year of the pandemic, sacrificing time with loved ones and risking their own well-being.

Turkish lake may hold clues to ancient life on Mars

Turkish lake may hold clues to ancient life on Mars

As NASA's rover Perseverance explores the surface of Mars, scientists hunting for signs of ancient life on the distant planet are using data gathered on a mission much closer to home at a lake in southwest Turkey.

One year with COVID: Mourning the dead

One year with COVID: Mourning the dead

Loved ones grieve for the 2.7 million people who have died of the coronavirus.

International Women's Day

International Women's Day

International Women's Day is marked with dances, flowers and mass demonstrations against violence and injustice.

Myanmar's anti-coup protesters met with bullets and tear gas

Myanmar's anti-coup protesters met with bullets and tear gas

The junta has come under increasing foreign criticism for its attempts to crush protests and re-establish control over the country, where more than 50 people have been killed since the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Protests as Senegal's opposition leader indicted and released on bail

Protests as Senegal's opposition leader indicted and released on bail

Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko called for more protests against President Macky Sall after being indicted and released on bail over a rape charge that has sparked violent unrest across the country.

Migrants cross the Rio Grande

Migrants cross the Rio Grande

Central American migrants cross the Rio Grande into the United States as President Joe Biden continues to roll back some of the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast