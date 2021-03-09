Clashes break out in Greece after march against police violence

(Warning: graphic content) A police officer stands over an injured companion during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. A Greek police officer was seriously injured on Tuesday after clashes broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence, prompted by a video that appeared to show a man being beaten on Sunday by officers in the area. Authorities are investigating the use of force by police, who said they had been called out to check if lockdown rules were being respected. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

