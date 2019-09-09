Clashes erupt after thousands appeal to Trump in Hong Kong
A protester films a fire at the entrance of MTR Central Station in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the upmarket Causeway Bay shopping district on Sunday, after demonstrators had rallied at the...more
A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister during a rally in Central, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A protestor dressed as the Statue of Liberty, attends a protest in Central, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A protester holds up five fingers during a rally to the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A protester is seen wearing a cap that reads, "Make Hong Kong Great Again" in Central, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters hold up five fingers and a U.S. flag during a rally to the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Demonstrators attend a protest in Central, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Pedestrians get trapped between riot police during a demonstration near Mong Kok police station in Central, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protestors leave after lighting fire on a road during a rally in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A police officer looks on during a demonstration near Mong Kok police station in Central, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters hold up their five fingers during a rally to the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERSAnushree Fadnavis
Protesters wear masks of the G7 leaders during a rally to the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Protesters destroy a barricade during a rally in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Riot police fire tear gas near Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman tries to extinguish tear gas with water after a march to call for the passing of the proposed Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act by the U.S. Congress, in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman receives water after riot police fired a tear gas canister during a rally near Causeway Bay station, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man receives medical attention after inhaling tear gas, near Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Riot police detain protesters near Causeway Bay MTR station in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters are seen in Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Paramedics carry away an injured man, after police fired tear gas near Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A protester throws a brick at an MTR station in Central, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A protestor wears a mask of U.S. President Donald Trump during a march to the Consulate General of the United States in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People hold signs and attend a rally to the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Protesters march to call for the United States Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman runs away from tear gas after a march to call for the passing of the proposed Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act by the U.S. Congress, in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian has killed at least 43 people in the Bahamas, and 70,000 people need immediate humanitarian relief after one of the most powerful Caribbean...
Nadal beats Medvedev in five-set epic to win U.S. Open
Rafa Nadal battled past an inspired Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 in a thrilling final to claim his fourth U.S. Open crown, moving within one Grand Slam...
Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win U.S. Open
Teenager Bianca Andreescu claimed her first Grand Slam title, becoming the first Canadian to win a major in the professional era, in a hard-hitting,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Hong Kong children form chains of protest
Hundreds of uniformed school students, many wearing masks, formed human chains in districts across Hong Kong in support of anti-government protesters after another weekend of clashes in the Chinese-ruled city.
Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian has killed at least 43 people in the Bahamas, and 70,000 people need immediate humanitarian relief after one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record devastated the island nation.
On the drag strip in Wisconsin
On the starting line with speed-seeking drivers and spectators at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin.
Nadal beats Medvedev in five-set epic to win U.S. Open
Rafa Nadal battled past an inspired Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 in a thrilling final to claim his fourth U.S. Open crown, moving within one Grand Slam title of matching his great rival Roger Federer's all-time record.
Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win U.S. Open
Teenager Bianca Andreescu claimed her first Grand Slam title, becoming the first Canadian to win a major in the professional era, in a hard-hitting, nerve-jangling 6-3 7-5 win over Serena Williams.
Hong Kong police fire tear gas after fending off airport protest
Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the Kowloon district of Mong Kok for a second night on September 7, 2019, after preventing demonstrators from reaching the airport earlier in the day.
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Hong Kong in turmoil
Demonstrations against a hugely unpopular extradition bill that began in June have since broadened into calls for more democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.