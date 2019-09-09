Edition:
Clashes erupt after thousands appeal to Trump in Hong Kong

A protester films a fire at the entrance of MTR Central Station in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the upmarket Causeway Bay shopping district on Sunday, after demonstrators had rallied at the U.S. Consulate calling for help in bringing democracy to the Chinese-ruled city. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister during a rally in Central, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A protestor dressed as the Statue of Liberty, attends a protest in Central, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A protester holds up five fingers during a rally to the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A protester is seen wearing a cap that reads, "Make Hong Kong Great Again" in Central, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Protesters hold up five fingers and a U.S. flag during a rally to the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Demonstrators attend a protest in Central, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Pedestrians get trapped between riot police during a demonstration near Mong Kok police station in Central, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Protestors leave after lighting fire on a road during a rally in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A police officer looks on during a demonstration near Mong Kok police station in Central, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Protesters hold up their five fingers during a rally to the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERSAnushree Fadnavis

Protesters wear masks of the G7 leaders during a rally to the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Protesters destroy a barricade during a rally in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Riot police fire tear gas near Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A woman tries to extinguish tear gas with water after a march to call for the passing of the proposed Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act by the U.S. Congress, in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman receives water after riot police fired a tear gas canister during a rally near Causeway Bay station, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man receives medical attention after inhaling tear gas, near Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Riot police detain protesters near Causeway Bay MTR station in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Protesters are seen in Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Paramedics carry away an injured man, after police fired tear gas near Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A protester throws a brick at an MTR station in Central, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A protestor wears a mask of U.S. President Donald Trump during a march to the Consulate General of the United States in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

People hold signs and attend a rally to the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Protesters march to call for the United States Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman runs away from tear gas after a march to call for the passing of the proposed Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act by the U.S. Congress, in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

