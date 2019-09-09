Clashes erupt after thousands appeal to Trump in Hong Kong

A protester films a fire at the entrance of MTR Central Station in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the upmarket Causeway Bay shopping district on Sunday, after demonstrators had rallied at the...more

A protester films a fire at the entrance of MTR Central Station in Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the upmarket Causeway Bay shopping district on Sunday, after demonstrators had rallied at the U.S. Consulate calling for help in bringing democracy to the Chinese-ruled city. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Close