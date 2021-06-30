Edition:
Clashes erupt as authorities ban Pride parades in Turkish cities

A demonstrator is detained by plainclothes police officers as she tries to attend a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Ankara, Turkey June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A rainbow flag is seen on the ground as riot police officers prevent demonstrators from gathering for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Ankara, Turkey June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
An injured demonstrator hugs another as riot police officers prevent them from attending a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Ankara, Turkey June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Demonstrators scuffle with plain-clothes police officers as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Ankara, Turkey June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Ankara, Turkey June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A demonstrator is detained by plain-clothes police officers as she tries to attend a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Ankara, Turkey June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
In response to photographer Bulent Kilic being taken into police custody for covering June 26th's banned pride parade, media workers gather in protest of the pressure on free speech and journalism in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2021. Banner reads, "We can't breathe. Journalism will not be suffocated". REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
In response to photographer Bulent Kilic being taken into police custody for covering June 26th's banned pride parade, media workers gather in protest of the pressure on free speech and journalism in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A demonstrator dances as riot police try to prevent LGBT rights activists gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A demonstrator reacts as police officers prevent them to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Riot police detain a demonstrator as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Riot police use tear gas against demonstrators trying to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
People react to the demonstrators trying to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. Banner reads, "Murder state". REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Liana Georgi blows her whistle as riot police try to disperse her and others gathering for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Riot police detain a demonstrator as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A demonstrator flashes a "V" sign as police officers prevent them to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Demonstrators march with rainbow flags as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Demonstrators try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
