Clashes erupt as authorities ban Pride parades in Turkish cities
A demonstrator is detained by plainclothes police officers as she tries to attend a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Ankara, Turkey June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
A rainbow flag is seen on the ground as riot police officers prevent demonstrators from gathering for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Ankara, Turkey June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
An injured demonstrator hugs another as riot police officers prevent them from attending a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Ankara, Turkey June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
Demonstrators scuffle with plain-clothes police officers as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Ankara, Turkey June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Ankara, Turkey June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
A demonstrator is detained by plain-clothes police officers as she tries to attend a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Ankara, Turkey June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
In response to photographer Bulent Kilic being taken into police custody for covering June 26th's banned pride parade, media workers gather in protest of the pressure on free speech and journalism in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2021. Banner reads, "We...more
In response to photographer Bulent Kilic being taken into police custody for covering June 26th's banned pride parade, media workers gather in protest of the pressure on free speech and journalism in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Umit...more
A demonstrator dances as riot police try to prevent LGBT rights activists gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
A demonstrator reacts as police officers prevent them to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
Riot police detain a demonstrator as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Riot police use tear gas against demonstrators trying to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People react to the demonstrators trying to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. Banner reads, "Murder state". REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Liana Georgi blows her whistle as riot police try to disperse her and others gathering for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Riot police detain a demonstrator as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A demonstrator flashes a "V" sign as police officers prevent them to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
Demonstrators march with rainbow flags as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
Demonstrators try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Next Slideshows
Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse
Searchers worked to find the 150 missing residents amid the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed as questions arose about the tower's structural...
Beachside vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse
Search-and-rescue operations stretched into a sixth day at the site of a collapsed Florida condominium complex where at least 11 people were killed and another...
Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium
Hundreds of migrants seeking settled status from the Belgian government, which would give them access to healthcare and government services, have been on hunger...
Inside the Mobile World Congress
Europe s biggest annual technology conference returns after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse
Searchers worked to find the 150 missing residents amid the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity in Surfside, Florida.
Beachside vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse
Search-and-rescue operations stretched into a sixth day at the site of a collapsed Florida condominium complex where at least 11 people were killed and another 150 were missing and feared dead.
Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium
Hundreds of migrants seeking settled status from the Belgian government, which would give them access to healthcare and government services, have been on hunger strike for more than a month in Brussels.
Inside the Mobile World Congress
Europe s biggest annual technology conference returns after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Pacific Northwest bakes in record-breaking heat wave
The cities of Portland and Seattle set new temperature records on Monday as the Pacific Northwest baked under a heatwave that has shut down much of daily life for residents.
Rescuers still hope for survivors in Florida collapse
Rescue workers recovery efforts were hampered by pouring rain and heavy slabs of cement that made searching by hand difficult as officials vowed to keep searching for any possible survivors after the 12-story building fell without warning as residents slept.
China's Communist Party turns 100
China celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ruling party.
Trump hosts first rally since leaving White House
At his first rally since leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump lambasted the Biden administration's immigration policies and sought to energize Republicans to take back majorities in Congress next year.
Celebrating Pride worldwide
Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.