Clashes erupt as Catalan separatists protest sentences for leaders

A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. Protesters and police clashed in Barcelona in a second day of protests, after the Supreme Court sentenced nine separatist leaders to nine to 13 years in jail over their role in a failed bid to break away from Spain in 2017. The clashes are a challenge for the regional, pro-independence authorities and the central government in Madrid, both of which are facing a fragmented political landscape and an economic slowdown. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. Protesters and police clashed in Barcelona in a second day of protests, after the Supreme Court sentenced nine separatist leaders to nine to 13 years in jail over their role in a failed bid to break away from Spain in 2017. The clashes are a challenge for the regional, pro-independence authorities and the central government in Madrid, both of which are facing a fragmented political landscape and an economic slowdown. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A riot police officer looks on as a separatist demonstrator is detained during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A riot police officer looks on as a separatist demonstrator is detained during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A separatist demonstrator puts a scooter into a fire during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A separatist demonstrator puts a scooter into a fire during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A separatist demonstrator wears an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) decorated boots during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A separatist demonstrator wears an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) decorated boots during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Separatist demonstrators throw objects into a fire during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Separatist demonstrators throw objects into a fire during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A riot police officer detains a separatist demonstrator during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A riot police officer detains a separatist demonstrator during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Separatist demonstrators march during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. The banner reads "We are ungovernable! Knock down sentences." REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Separatist demonstrators march during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. The banner reads "We are ungovernable! Knock down sentences." REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Separatist demonstrators march during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Separatist demonstrators march during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Separatist demonstrators gather next to a traffic sign during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Separatist demonstrators gather next to a traffic sign during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A riot police officer is seen next to smoke during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A riot police officer is seen next to smoke during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Women are pictured inside a bar during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Women are pictured inside a bar during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Protesters block a road towards Barcelona's airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, Spain, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Protesters block a road towards Barcelona's airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, Spain, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A protester waves an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a demonstration outside the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum,in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
A protester waves an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a demonstration outside the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum,in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protesters clash with police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Protesters clash with police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Protesters face police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Protesters face police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Protesters block an entrance to the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Protesters block an entrance to the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People walk past a graffiti at Barcelona's airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
People walk past a graffiti at Barcelona's airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Passengers try to reach the airport as the road was blocked during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Passengers try to reach the airport as the road was blocked during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protesters gather at Barcelona's airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Protesters gather at Barcelona's airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman lies on the ground as protesters demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
A woman lies on the ground as protesters demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Protesters clash with police during a demonstration at Barcelona's airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Protesters clash with police during a demonstration at Barcelona's airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protesters clash with police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Protesters clash with police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Protesters build a barricade during a demonstration at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Protesters build a barricade during a demonstration at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Drivers try to leave the airport as the road was blocked during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Drivers try to leave the airport as the road was blocked during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protesters form barricades as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Protesters form barricades as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Demonstrators hold up their phones during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Demonstrators hold up their phones during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
