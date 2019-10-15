Clashes erupt as Catalan separatists protest sentences for leaders

A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. Protesters and police clashed in Barcelona in a second day of protests, after the Supreme Court sentenced nine separatist leaders to nine to 13 years in jail over their role in a failed bid to break away from Spain in 2017. The clashes are a challenge for the regional, pro-independence authorities and the central government in Madrid, both of which are facing a fragmented political landscape and an economic slowdown. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close