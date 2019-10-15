Clashes erupt as Catalan separatists protest sentences for leaders
A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. Protesters and police clashed in Barcelona in a second day of protests,...more
A riot police officer looks on as a separatist demonstrator is detained during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A separatist demonstrator puts a scooter into a fire during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A separatist demonstrator wears an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) decorated boots during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Separatist demonstrators throw objects into a fire during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A riot police officer detains a separatist demonstrator during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Separatist demonstrators march during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. The banner reads "We are ungovernable! Knock down sentences." REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Separatist demonstrators march during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Separatist demonstrators gather next to a traffic sign during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A riot police officer is seen next to smoke during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Women are pictured inside a bar during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Protesters block a road towards Barcelona's airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, Spain, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A protester waves an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a demonstration outside the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum,in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protesters clash with police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Protesters face police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Protesters block an entrance to the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People walk past a graffiti at Barcelona's airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Passengers try to reach the airport as the road was blocked during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protesters gather at Barcelona's airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman lies on the ground as protesters demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Protesters clash with police during a demonstration at Barcelona's airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protesters clash with police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Protesters build a barricade during a demonstration at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Drivers try to leave the airport as the road was blocked during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protesters form barricades as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Demonstrators hold up their phones during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Next Slideshows
Will and Kate in Pakistan
Prince William highlighted the UK's 'unique bonds' with Pakistan during a five-day visit to the South Asian nation with wife Catherine, the first trip by a...
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos as Turkey presses its military offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria
Extinction Rebellion activists defy police ban on London protests
Climate change activists defied a police order to end protests after a week of disruption in London, targeting Britain's transport ministry and security agency...
Typhoon Hagibis slams Japan
The Japanese government has sent thousands of soldiers and rescue workers to save stranded residents in the destruction left by Typhoon Hagibis.
MORE IN PICTURES
Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Ohio
A dozen Democratic presidential contenders crammed the debate stage in the electoral battleground state of Ohio.
Will and Kate in Pakistan
Prince William highlighted the UK's 'unique bonds' with Pakistan during a five-day visit to the South Asian nation with wife Catherine, the first trip by a British royal family member in more than a decade.
Inside an Israeli home for Sukkot
Inside an Israeli home as the Stanleigh family prepares for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos as Turkey presses its military offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria
Extinction Rebellion activists defy police ban on London protests
Climate change activists defied a police order to end protests after a week of disruption in London, targeting Britain's transport ministry and security agency MI5.
Typhoon Hagibis slams Japan
The Japanese government has sent thousands of soldiers and rescue workers to save stranded residents in the destruction left by Typhoon Hagibis.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.
The Kurdish fight against Islamic State
Archival images of Kurdish involvement in the campaign against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.