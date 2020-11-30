Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 30, 2020 | 4:00pm EST

Clashes erupt at protest against police violence in Paris

Cars burn during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in France, in Paris, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
A fire is seen during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
A protester smashes a security camera with a hammer during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
People with banners and posters attend a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
A broken window of a car is pictured as a fire burns on a street during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
Firefighters work to put out a fire during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
A fire burns on a street during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
People with banners and posters attend a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
A fire burns on a street during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
People with banners and posters attend a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
People try to overturn a trailer during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
A fire is seen during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
People with banners and posters attend a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
Firefighters extinguish cars on fire during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
A fire is seen during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
Cars burn during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
People take part in a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
People take part in a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
French firefighters extinguish a fire during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
Deck the White House halls

Deck the White House halls

Next Slideshows

Deck the White House halls

Deck the White House halls

Christmas trees and holiday decorations on display at the White House.

2:10pm EST
New Mexico hospital nurse cares for her COVID-stricken father

New Mexico hospital nurse cares for her COVID-stricken father

Nurse Carolina Garcia takes care of her father Jose Garcia, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19, during a surge of coronavirus cases in New...

1:23pm EST
Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top aerial photography from 2020.

7:32am EST
Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos in 2020.

7:28am EST

