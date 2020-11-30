Clashes erupt at protest against police violence in Paris
Cars burn during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in France, in Paris, November 28, 2020....more
A fire is seen during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A protester smashes a security camera with a hammer during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People with banners and posters attend a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A broken window of a car is pictured as a fire burns on a street during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Firefighters work to put out a fire during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People try to overturn a trailer during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Firefighters extinguish cars on fire during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cars burn during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People take part in a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French firefighters extinguish a fire during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
