Clashes in Athens
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters flee tear gas as they clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A protester from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME rests during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans during a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An elderly protester from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME takes part in a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans during a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Rwanda's mountain gorillas
Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea
Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into...
MORE IN PICTURES
Rwanda's mountain gorillas
Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea
Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into flames.
Critics Choice Awards
Highlights from the Critics Choice Awards.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Mudslides hit Southern California
Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.