Pictures | Fri Jan 12, 2018 | 12:05pm EST

Clashes in Athens

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters flee tear gas as they clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A protester from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME rests during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans during a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An elderly protester from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME takes part in a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans during a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

