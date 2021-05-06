Clashes in Jerusalem ahead of court case on Palestinians' eviction
Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester amid ongoing tension ahead of an upcoming court hearing in an Israel-Palestinian land-ownership dispute in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. A long-running legal case, in which...more
A Palestinian protester confronts a Jewish settler amid ongoing tension ahead in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters run as Israeli police fire water canon containing a foul smelling substance amid ongoing tension in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester amid ongoing tension in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Jewish settler and Palestinian residents point fingers at each other during clashes amid ongoing tension in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 3. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester is detained by Israeli border policemen during clashes amid ongoing tension in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 4. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli policeman detains a Palestinian protester amid ongoing tension in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Jewish settlers and Palestinian protesters take pictures of each other amid ongoing tension in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester amid ongoing tension in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police detain a Palestinian woman protester in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police detain a Palestinian woman protester in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A blindfolded Palestinian protester is detained by Israeli police in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters react during scuffles with Israeli police in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Jewish settler and a Palestinian confront each other with their mobile phones in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters react during scuffles with Israeli police in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Jewish settler and a Palestinian protester hold their phones to take pictures of each other in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters react as Israeli police fire water canon containing a foul smelling substance in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester amid ongoing tension in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian resident reacts during scuffles with Israeli police in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 4. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian resident during clashes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 4. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli border policeman holds the shirt of an injured Palestinian protester as they detain him in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 4. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester, who was injured during scuffles with Israeli police, is carried onto an ambulance in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Jewish settler resident flashes the victory sign during clashes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 3. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian resident in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 3. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Jewish settler resident gestures during a confrontation with a Palestinian resident in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 3. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
