Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan
A Palestinian sitting next to a burning barricade flashes a ''V'' sign during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians run during clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police officers stand next to a burning barricade during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Fumes from a stun grenade surround a man during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An injured Israeli police officer looks on during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People react as the police use a water cannon during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Medical staff give aid to a Palestinian man injured by the police during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People carry a Palestinian man injured by the police during clashes near Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians run from police officers during clashes in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police officers patrol the street during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police officers detain a man during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People gesture during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli police officer confronts a man carrying a camera during clashes near Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police officers run during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians construct a burning barricade during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli border police detain a Palestinian youth during clashes near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A detained Palestinian man looks through a window of a police booth as he is body-searched during clashes near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Mounted Israeli police officers ride past a fire during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians run away as a stun grenade fired by Israeli police explodes during clashes at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police officers, including an undercover policeman, detain a Palestinian during clashes near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian youth during clashes near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Mounted Israeli policemen patrol during clashes with Palestinians near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station
SpaceX launches a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled...
Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths
India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and...
Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton
Women recruits of Lima Company broke one of the last gender barriers in the U.S. armed forces, surviving a grueling exercise known as the crucible to officially...
MORE IN PICTURES
SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station
SpaceX launches a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.
Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths
India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents.
Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton
Women recruits of Lima Company broke one of the last gender barriers in the U.S. armed forces, surviving a grueling exercise known as the crucible to officially become Marines.
Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police
Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic stop.
Central American migrants journey to U.S. border
Apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border are at their highest level in two decades, as migrants flee violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America.
Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID surge
Staff at Humber River Hospital in Toronto have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources and overworked staff push Canada's healthcare system - often held up as a model for the rest of the world - to the brink.
Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland
A mothballed nuclear power station surrounded by wasteland, rubble and abandoned buildings is not what most people associate with a UNESCO World Heritage site. But that is exactly what Ukraine has in mind for Chernobyl.
Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day
Protesters from Extinction Rebellion dump wheelbarrows of cow manure at the White House entrance.