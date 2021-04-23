Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Apr 23, 2021 | 10:47am EDT

Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

A Palestinian sitting next to a burning barricade flashes a ''V'' sign during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians run during clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police officers stand next to a burning barricade during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Fumes from a stun grenade surround a man during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An injured Israeli police officer looks on during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People react as the police use a water cannon during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Medical staff give aid to a Palestinian man injured by the police during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People carry a Palestinian man injured by the police during clashes near Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians run from police officers during clashes in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police officers patrol the street during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police officers detain a man during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People gesture during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli police officer confronts a man carrying a camera during clashes near Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police officers run during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians construct a burning barricade during clashes in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli border police detain a Palestinian youth during clashes near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A detained Palestinian man looks through a window of a police booth as he is body-searched during clashes near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Mounted Israeli police officers ride past a fire during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians run away as a stun grenade fired by Israeli police explodes during clashes at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police officers, including an undercover policeman, detain a Palestinian during clashes near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian youth during clashes near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Mounted Israeli policemen patrol during clashes with Palestinians near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

