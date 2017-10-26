Clashes in Kenya's election re-run
An opposition supporter returns a teargas canister fired by police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An opposition supporter gestures during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A tear gas canister explodes in the hand of an opposition supporter as he tries to return it at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men carry an injured protester supporting Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Opposition supporters try to break a wall of a school where a polling station is located, in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Opposition supporters throw stones at police in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Opposition supporters clash with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Opposition supporters carry a man into an ambulance vehicle during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An opposition supporter returns a teargas canister fired by police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Opposition supporters clash with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Opposition supporters run away of police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An opposition supporter gestures during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Police officers stand during clashes with opposition supporters in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Opposition supporters throw stones at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People carry a banner during a protest against a presidential election re-run in Bangladesh area in Changamwe, Mombasa. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
People gesture near tyres set on fire during a protest against a presidential election re-run in Bangladesh area in Changamwe, Mombasa. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A policeman, seen through a mist of tear gas, runs through the Kibera slums as riot police attempt to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in Kibera slums of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Next Slideshows
Marawi all but destroyed
With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a...
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Opposition protests continue in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.
Students of war
School goes on in damaged classrooms in Syria, Yemen and Iraq.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of the World Series
Highlights as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in the World Series.
Royal cremation for Thai king
King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, will be cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.
Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show
Forward-looking vehicle concepts and designs from the Tokyo Motor Show.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Funeral for a king
Thailand marks the start of a lavish, five-day funeral for King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Marawi all but destroyed
With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Opposition protests continue in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.