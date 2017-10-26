Edition:
Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

An opposition supporter returns a teargas canister fired by police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An opposition supporter gestures during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A tear gas canister explodes in the hand of an opposition supporter as he tries to return it at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men carry an injured protester supporting Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Opposition supporters try to break a wall of a school where a polling station is located, in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Opposition supporters throw stones at police in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Opposition supporters clash with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Opposition supporters carry a man into an ambulance vehicle during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An opposition supporter returns a teargas canister fired by police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Opposition supporters clash with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Opposition supporters run away of police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An opposition supporter gestures during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Police officers stand during clashes with opposition supporters in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Opposition supporters throw stones at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People carry a banner during a protest against a presidential election re-run in Bangladesh area in Changamwe, Mombasa. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

People gesture near tyres set on fire during a protest against a presidential election re-run in Bangladesh area in Changamwe, Mombasa. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A policeman, seen through a mist of tear gas, runs through the Kibera slums as riot police attempt to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in Kibera slums of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

