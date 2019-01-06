Clashes in Paris as 'yellow vests' protest
A riot policeman stands near a fire during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France, January 5. Rioters in Paris torched motorbikes and set barricades ablaze on the upmarket Boulevard Saint Germain,...more
A man stands near a fire during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A fire burns near a cafe during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Riot policemen walk near a fire during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Riot policemen walk near a fire during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A motorcycle burns during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A motorcycle burns during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A motorcycle burns during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
An overturned car burns during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French policeman points a flash-ball gun a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A protester wearing a yellow vest jumps on a car during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A protester in a yellow vest wearing a Guy Fawkes mask walks near Hotel de Ville during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
