Clashes in Paris as 'yellow vests' protest

A riot policeman stands near a fire during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France, January 5. Rioters in Paris torched motorbikes and set barricades ablaze on the upmarket Boulevard Saint Germain, as protests against high living costs and the perceived indifference of President Macron turned violent on the fringes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

