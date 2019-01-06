Edition:
Clashes in Paris as 'yellow vests' protest

A riot policeman stands near a fire during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France, January 5. Rioters in Paris torched motorbikes and set barricades ablaze on the upmarket Boulevard Saint Germain, as protests against high living costs and the perceived indifference of President Macron turned violent on the fringes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A man stands near a fire during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A fire burns near a cafe during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Riot policemen walk near a fire during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Riot policemen walk near a fire during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A motorcycle burns during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A motorcycle burns during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A motorcycle burns during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
An overturned car burns during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
French policeman points a flash-ball gun a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A protester wearing a yellow vest jumps on a car during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A protester in a yellow vest wearing a Guy Fawkes mask walks near Hotel de Ville during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
