Clashes on anniversary of Catalan referendum
Protestors wave Catalan separatist flags following a demonstration on the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned October 1, 2017 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A police van passes a burning barricade outside the Catalonian parliament as scuffles broke out between protestors and police in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Police charge at protestors following a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A projectile fired by police is held up after scuffles between protestors and police in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman screams as protestors confront police in front of the Catalonian parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protestors are ejected after trying to enter the Catalonian parliament at the end of a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Police chase protestors during scuffles at the end of a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Police form a protective line in front of the Catalonian parliament as scuffles broke out in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protestors confront police in front of the Catalonian parliament at the end of a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protestors are ejected after trying to enter the Catalonian parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Police remove barriers after scuffles with protestors following a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Protestors confront police at the end of a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protestors gesture during a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
People attend a demonstration on the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Protestors carry ballot boxes used during Catalonia's banned 2017 independence referendum during a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man holds up a placard reading "Where are the damn ballot boxes" during a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Protestors carry ballot boxes used during Catalonia's banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
People carry a banner reading "October 1, Neither Forgotten nor Forgiven" in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A demonstrator holds up a banner reading "Freedom" during a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Students carry a banner during a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
People hold up a banner during a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Pro-independence protestors stand outside the stock exchange during a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
