Pictures | Mon Oct 1, 2018 | 6:10pm EDT

Clashes on anniversary of Catalan referendum

Protestors wave Catalan separatist flags following a demonstration on the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned October 1, 2017 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A police van passes a burning barricade outside the Catalonian parliament as scuffles broke out between protestors and police in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Police charge at protestors following a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A projectile fired by police is held up after scuffles between protestors and police in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A woman screams as protestors confront police in front of the Catalonian parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Protestors are ejected after trying to enter the Catalonian parliament at the end of a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Protestors are ejected after trying to enter the Catalonian parliament at the end of a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Police chase protestors during scuffles at the end of a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Police form a protective line in front of the Catalonian parliament as scuffles broke out in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Protestors confront police in front of the Catalonian parliament at the end of a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Protestors are ejected after trying to enter the Catalonian parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Police remove barriers after scuffles with protestors following a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Protestors confront police at the end of a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Protestors gesture during a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
People attend a demonstration on the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Protestors carry ballot boxes used during Catalonia's banned 2017 independence referendum during a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A man holds up a placard reading "Where are the damn ballot boxes" during a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Protestors carry ballot boxes used during Catalonia's banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
People carry a banner reading "October 1, Neither Forgotten nor Forgiven" in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A demonstrator holds up a banner reading "Freedom" during a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Students carry a banner during a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
People hold up a banner during a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Pro-independence protestors stand outside the stock exchange during a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
