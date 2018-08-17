Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 17, 2018 | 1:55pm EDT

Clashes on the Israel-Gaza border

A disabled Palestinian uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A wounded Palestinian girl reacts during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators take cover in front of Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A wounded Palestinian girl reacts during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A Palestinian woman pulls a burning tire during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
Palestinians pray during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators as they run during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator passes burning tires during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
