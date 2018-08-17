Clashes on the Israel-Gaza border
A disabled Palestinian uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wounded Palestinian girl reacts during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian demonstrators take cover in front of Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wounded Palestinian girl reacts during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman pulls a burning tire during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians pray during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators as they run during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator passes burning tires during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico near Los Ebanos, Texas.
Korean War remains return home to U.S.
In a solemn ceremony, the United States welcomes home human remains it says presumably includes Americans killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War.
MORE IN PICTURES
Highest-paid actresses
The world's 10 highest-paid actresses in 2018, according to Forbes.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico near Los Ebanos, Texas.
Mourning Aretha Franklin
Fans of Aretha Franklin come together in cities across the U.S. to pay their respects to the Queen of Soul.
Recreating the happiest day
Elderly couples, who have been married for more than 50 years, recreate their wedding photos ahead of the Qixi festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day.
Korean War remains return home to U.S.
In a solemn ceremony, the United States welcomes home human remains it says presumably includes Americans killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War.
Detained parents reunited with children
Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border, under President Donald Trump's now-abandoned "zero tolerance" policy, are reunified.
Venezuela's taps run dry
Hospitals scrap surgeries and residents forgo showers amid water cuts in Venezuela, the latest addition to a long list of woes in the fifth year of an economic crisis.