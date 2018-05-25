Class of 2018
Students from the Graduate School of Education cheer as they receive their degrees during the 367th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actor Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A graduating senior's cap from Alvin High School is seen during prayer services at the Arcadia First Baptist Church in Santa Fe, Texas, May 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Students attend the 367th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Honorary degree recipients musicians (L-R) Nile Rodgers, Esperanza Spalding and Rosanne Cash join graduating students onstage at the Berklee College of Music Commencement Concert in Boston, Massachusetts, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Graduating student Lucas Bun performs at the Berklee College of Music Commencement Concert in Boston, Massachusetts, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Grandmother Joyce Dyson and aunt Candi Kaiser reacts as graduating students perform the Berklee College of Music Commencement Concert in Boston, Massachusetts, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actor Chadwick Boseman arrives to address the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Students from the Graduate School of Dental Medicine cheer as they receive their degrees during the 367th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Graduates are seen before actor Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People react as a pelican flies over a graduation ceremony audience at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, April 28, 2018. Grant Dillon via REUTERS
A pelican disrupts a graduation ceremony at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, April 28, 2018. Grant Dillon via REUTERS
Commencement speaker Representative John Lewis arrives for the 367th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Filmmaker Wong Car Wai stands to receive his honorary Doctor of Arts degree during the 367th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Graduates are seen before actor Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
