Class of 2019

African American women of the United States Military Academy celebrate at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
A graduate wears a Make America Great Again hat amidst a sea of mortar boards before commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
A graduate of the New York University NYU Stern School of Business has his cap adjusted by his mother before a commencement ceremony outside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
A woman throws her graduation mortar board cap in the air as she poses for her photographer in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Graduates celebrate before commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
Military members watch graduating cadets as they march together for a commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
A 2019 graduate of the New York University NYU Stern School of Business holds his cap before a commencement ceremony outside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
A student waves to family members during commencement at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University in Manhattan, New York, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Ensign William Richard Bragaw presents a gift to National Security Advisor John Bolton during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
A graduate wears a mortar board adorned with a message in support of immigrants before the start of commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
Former Vice President Al Gore speaks during commencement at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University in Manhattan, New York, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Graduating cadets wait in line to get their diploma during the commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
Members of the United States Coast Guard Academy throw their hats during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
A 2019 graduate of the New York University NYU Stern School of Business walks to a commencement ceremony outside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
A student's message about abortion is pictured on a mortar board during commencement at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University in Manhattan, New York, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
The Blue Angels perform a flyover at the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2019 graduation and commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
A graduate wears a mortar board adorned with a message about the cost of his education before commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
A graduate celebrates after receiving her diploma during the U.S. Naval Academy's graduation and commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Graduates stand during the conclusion of commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
A graduate smiles before commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
