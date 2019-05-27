Class of 2019
African American women of the United States Military Academy celebrate at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A graduate wears a Make America Great Again hat amidst a sea of mortar boards before commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A graduate of the New York University NYU Stern School of Business has his cap adjusted by his mother before a commencement ceremony outside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman throws her graduation mortar board cap in the air as she poses for her photographer in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Graduates celebrate before commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Military members watch graduating cadets as they march together for a commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A 2019 graduate of the New York University NYU Stern School of Business holds his cap before a commencement ceremony outside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A student waves to family members during commencement at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University in Manhattan, New York, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ensign William Richard Bragaw presents a gift to National Security Advisor John Bolton during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A graduate wears a mortar board adorned with a message in support of immigrants before the start of commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Former Vice President Al Gore speaks during commencement at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University in Manhattan, New York, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Graduating cadets wait in line to get their diploma during the commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of the United States Coast Guard Academy throw their hats during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A 2019 graduate of the New York University NYU Stern School of Business walks to a commencement ceremony outside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A student's message about abortion is pictured on a mortar board during commencement at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University in Manhattan, New York, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Blue Angels perform a flyover at the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2019 graduation and commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A graduate wears a mortar board adorned with a message about the cost of his education before commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A graduate celebrates after receiving her diploma during the U.S. Naval Academy's graduation and commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Graduates stand during the conclusion of commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A graduate smiles before commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
