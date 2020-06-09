Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic
Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, June 8. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mila Contreras-Godfrey, a graduating senior at Beaver Country Day School, holds a dandelion while posing in her prom dress at Larz Anderson Park in Brookline, Massachusetts, May 22. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Students of Matanzas High School toss their graduation caps in the air at their graduation ceremony at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, May 31. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
Students of Matanzas High School wait to conclude their graduation ceremony at Daytona International Speedway in Florida, May 31. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
Students of Matanzas High School cross the finish line as they receive their diplomas at their graduation at Daytona International Speedway in Florida, May 31. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
Diego Torres from Riverdale High School, surprises his girlfriend Gabi Dubrul from Professional Children's School outside her family's apartment with balloons, flowers and a sign in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, May 26. REUTERS/Mike...more
Graduates from California State University San Marcos celebrate with a car parade through campus in San Marcos, California, May 15. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Molloy College Nursing School graduates Taylor Laufer and Yuliya Dubyna make a toast at the center of the lawn in Bryant Park in New York City, May 18. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Alexis Lamoreaux celebrates with her family after she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Torrey Pines High School graduating student Phoebe Seip, 18, crowns herself while celebrating her canceled prom night at home in San Diego, California, May 16. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A graduating masters student from the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP) stands on campus the day before his graduation ceremony, which is to be held online, in Manhattan, May 15. REUTERS/Andrew...more
George Washington University graduate Catalina Perez receives a paper copy of her diploma from neighbor Paula Lytle at a surprise graduation party for Perez, who completed her undergraduate studies in International Affairs across the span of ten...more
Graduating Cohasset High School senior Emily Appleton, who plans to attend Dartmouth College to swim and study Biomedical Engineering, poses in Cohasset, Massachusetts, May 20. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Lauren Copeland, Camille Steiger, Ruby Roberts, Micah Long and Elizabeth Toomey, high school seniors graduating from Dana Hall School, put on masks while posing for photographs in their prom dresses at the Eustis Estate in Milton,...more
A soldier keeps watch following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd as graduates from Virginia's James Madison High School pose for photos at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 5. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pre-K graduate Nyah Smith, 4, is prepared for a graduation photo in an almost empty Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, May 24. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Isaac Sebenius, who is graduating from Harvard College, is joined by friends and family before Harvard University’s virtual Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 28. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
High school graduating student Kiara Hernandez poses in front of the TCL Chinese theatre which is closed in Los Angeles, May 18. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Torrey Pines High School graduating student Phoebe Seip, 18, and her sisters Sydney, 22, and Paisley, 6, watch former President Barack Obama deliver a virtual commencement address to millions of high school seniors, while celebrating Phoebe's...more
A graduate from California State University San Marcos celebrates while participating in a car parade through campus in San Marcos, California, May 15. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jesse Burbank, who is graduating from the School of Law, is joined by friends before Harvard University’s virtual Commencement Exercises because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 28. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Georgetown University medical school graduate He Zhou casts her cap into the air at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, May 27. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A graduate from California State University San Marcos celebrates while participating in a car parade through campus in San Marcos, California, May 15. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Graduates from California State University San Marcos celebrate while participating in a car parade through campus in San Marcos, California, May 15. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Words written on the top of a graduate's cap are shown as California State University San Marcos graduates participate in a car parade through campus in San Marcos, California, May 15. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Graduates from California State University San Marcos celebrate with a car parade through campus in San Marcos, California, May 15. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pasadena High School graduating student Joshua Dionisio is helped with his mortar before his official portrait at a drive-thru studio in Pasadena, California, May 8. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A graduate gets ready to pose for a picture at the empty campus of San Diego State University after the 23 Campuses of California State University system announced the fall 2020 semester will be online affecting hundreds of thousands of students in...more
Lexi Pliler, a 2020 graduate of Riverton High School, has her photograph taken by her mother Renae after having her school year cut short from the statewide stay-at-home order, in Galena, Kansas, May 18. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pasadena High School graduating student Alexander Flores poses for the official portrait at a drive-thru studio in Pasadena, California, May 8. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alexis Lamoreaux poses for pictures as she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2=. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Dieudo Muimbe poses for a photograph in his graduation cap and gown one day before the cancelled commencement ceremonies at Salem State University in Salem, Massachusetts, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Alexis Lamoreaux goes to her hospital shift after graduating from nursing school in Columbus, Ohio, May 4. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Benjamin Leese, from Lorton, Virginia and a graduate of South county High School, throws his cap in the air at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
