Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, June 8. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Mila Contreras-Godfrey, a graduating senior at Beaver Country Day School, holds a dandelion while posing in her prom dress at Larz Anderson Park in Brookline, Massachusetts, May 22. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Students of Matanzas High School toss their graduation caps in the air at their graduation ceremony at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, May 31. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Students of Matanzas High School wait to conclude their graduation ceremony at Daytona International Speedway in Florida, May 31. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Students of Matanzas High School cross the finish line as they receive their diplomas at their graduation at Daytona International Speedway in Florida, May 31. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Diego Torres from Riverdale High School, surprises his girlfriend Gabi Dubrul from Professional Children's School outside her family's apartment with balloons, flowers and a sign in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, May 26. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Graduates from California State University San Marcos celebrate with a car parade through campus in San Marcos, California, May 15. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Molloy College Nursing School graduates Taylor Laufer and Yuliya Dubyna make a toast at the center of the lawn in Bryant Park in New York City, May 18. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Alexis Lamoreaux celebrates with her family after she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Torrey Pines High School graduating student Phoebe Seip, 18, crowns herself while celebrating her canceled prom night at home in San Diego, California, May 16. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A graduating masters student from the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP) stands on campus the day before his graduation ceremony, which is to be held online, in Manhattan, May 15. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
George Washington University graduate Catalina Perez receives a paper copy of her diploma from neighbor Paula Lytle at a surprise graduation party for Perez, who completed her undergraduate studies in International Affairs across the span of ten years only to miss her commencement due to the coronavirus outbreak in Washington, May 17. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Graduating Cohasset High School senior Emily Appleton, who plans to attend Dartmouth College to swim and study Biomedical Engineering, poses in Cohasset, Massachusetts, May 20. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Lauren Copeland, Camille Steiger, Ruby Roberts, Micah Long and Elizabeth Toomey, &nbsp;high school seniors graduating from Dana Hall School, put on masks while posing for photographs in their prom dresses at the Eustis Estate in Milton, Massachusetts, May 16. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
A soldier keeps watch following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd as graduates from Virginia's James Madison High School pose for photos at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 5. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Pre-K graduate Nyah Smith, 4, is prepared for a graduation photo in an almost empty Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, May 24. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2020
Isaac Sebenius, who is graduating from Harvard College, is joined by friends and family before Harvard University’s virtual Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 28. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
High school graduating student Kiara Hernandez poses in front of the TCL Chinese theatre which is closed in Los Angeles, May 18. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Torrey Pines High School graduating student Phoebe Seip, 18, and her sisters Sydney, 22, and Paisley, 6, watch former President Barack Obama deliver a virtual commencement address to millions of high school seniors, while celebrating Phoebe's canceled prom night at home in San Diego, California, May 16. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A graduate from California State University San Marcos celebrates while participating in a car parade through campus in San Marcos, California, May 15.&nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Jesse Burbank, who is graduating from the School of Law, is joined by friends before Harvard University’s virtual Commencement Exercises because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 28. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Georgetown University medical school graduate He Zhou casts her cap into the air at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, May 27. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
A graduate from California State University San Marcos celebrates while participating in a car parade through campus in San Marcos, California, May 15.&nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Graduates from California State University San Marcos celebrate while participating in a car parade through campus in San Marcos, California, May 15. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Words written on the top of a graduate's cap are shown as California State University San Marcos graduates participate in a car parade through campus in San Marcos, California, May 15. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Graduates from California State University San Marcos celebrate with a car parade through campus in San Marcos, California, May 15. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Pasadena High School graduating student Joshua Dionisio is helped with his mortar before his official portrait at a drive-thru studio in Pasadena, California, May 8. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A graduate gets ready to pose for a picture at the empty campus of San Diego State University after the 23 Campuses of California State University system announced the fall 2020 semester will be online affecting hundreds of thousands of students in San Diego, California, May 13. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Lexi Pliler, a 2020 graduate of Riverton High School, has her photograph taken by her mother Renae after having her school year cut short from the statewide stay-at-home order, in Galena, Kansas, May 18. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Pasadena High School graduating student Alexander Flores poses for the official portrait at a drive-thru studio in Pasadena, California, May 8. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Alexis Lamoreaux poses for pictures as she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2=. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Dieudo Muimbe poses for a photograph in his graduation cap and gown one day before the cancelled commencement ceremonies at Salem State University in Salem, Massachusetts, May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Alexis Lamoreaux goes to her hospital shift after graduating from nursing school in Columbus, Ohio, May 4. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Benjamin Leese, from Lorton, Virginia and a graduate of South county High School, throws his cap in the air at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
