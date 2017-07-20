Classic car rally in Austrian Alps
Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Next Slideshows
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics
A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country...
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Counting of the swans
Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to...
Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list
Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest," an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.