Classic cars from Datsun's glory days
The 1961 Datsun Fairlady Sport SPL213. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The No.1 Datsun 1973 Datsun 24OZ that won the Safari Rally in 1973, driven by S. Mehta and Lofty Drews. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1935 Datsun 14 Roadster. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1966 Datsun Roadster. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1948 Datsun Truck. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1971 Datsun 24OZ. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1969 Datsun Patrol. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1970 Datsun Fairlady Roadster. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
A restored Datsun Baby miniature car, one of 100 specially-built small children's cars that were donated by Nissan in 1964-65 to the Kodomo no Kuni (Children's Land) park. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1971 Datsun BRE 510, built and raced by Peter Brock and Brock Racing Enterprises (BRE) with John Morton as driver. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1966 Datsun Roadster and Sedan. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1970 Datsun 240Z. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1965 Datsun Light Van 1200 Deluxe. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1981.5 Datsun Pickup. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1960 Datsun 1200 Sedan. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1936 Datsun 15 Phaeton. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1980 Datsun 210. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1966 Datsun Cablight 1150. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1960 Datsun 1200 Pickup. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1972 Datsun 240Z. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1969 Datsun Z432. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1980 Datsun Pickup. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1972 Datsun 240Z. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1978 Datsun B210 GX. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1958 Datsun Truck. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1969 Datsun Z432. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1966 Datsun Sedan. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1972 Datsun 510. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1971 Datsun 1200 Coupe. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1972 Datsun Van 1500 Deluxe. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1965 Datsun L320 Pickup. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1972 Datsun 510 Sedan. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1968 Datsun 510 Wagon. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
The 1964 Datsun Truck 1200 Deluxe. Courtesy Nissan Motor Co Ltd
