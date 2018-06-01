Classic World Cup moments
Queen Elizabeth II presents the World Cup trophy to England captain Bobby Moore at Wembley Stadium, 1966. Action Images/via REUTERS
Argentina's Diego Maradona celebrates as referee Romualdo Arppi Filho blows the final whistle during their World Cup Final against West Germany, 1986. Action Images/via REUTERS
England's Geoff Hurst completes a hat trick as he scores England's fourth goal against West Germany in the final, 1966. Action Images/via REUTERS
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari gestures to Bernard during their semi-final after Germany scored seven goals in a row, 2014. The 7-1 loss was the largest margin of defeat in the history of World Cup semi-finals. REUTERS/David Gray
England's Bryan Robson reacts after missing an open goal during their Group D match against Czechoslovakia, 1982. Action Images/via REUTERS
Team USA players celebrate as Colombia's Andres Escobar scores an own goal at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, 1994. Escobar was murdered upon returning home, possibly in retaliation for the goal. Action Images/via REUTERS
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, during their Group D match, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
England captain Bobby Moore swaps shirts with Pele of Brazil after their Group C match, 1970. Action Images/via REUTERS
World Cup champions Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, play Cameroon in Group B action, 1990. Cameroon stunned the world by defeating Argentina, heralding a new era in African soccer. Action Images/via REUTERS
Argentina's Nery Pumpido and Daniel Passarella celebrate after victory over England in the quarter final, 1986. Action Images/Tony Marshall/via REUTERS
Italy's Paolo Rossi scores against West Germany in the final, 1982. Action Images/via REUTERS
Italy's captain Dino Zoff lifts the trophy after defeating West Germany in the final, 1982. The 40-year-old goalkeeper is the oldest ever World Cup winner. Action Images/via REUTERS
An aerial view of the first World Cup final, in Uruguay, 1930. Action Images/via REUTERS
Brazil's Pele celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Italy in the final, 1970. The finals were the first to be broadcast live around the world in color. Action Images/via REUTERS
West Germany scores the winning penalty against Argentina in the final, 1990. It was the last World Cup to feature two German teams, as the country was reunified later in the year. Action Images/via REUTERS
Germany celebrates after winning the final against Argentina, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Brazil's captain Dunga leads his victorious team on their lap of honor after winning the final against Italy, 1994. Action Images/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Inside Otay Mesa immigration detention center
At the Otay Mesa Detention Center near San Diego, several hundred detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are held awaiting immigration...
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the month: May
Our top photos from the past month.
Celebrities go to Washington
Famous faces champion their causes at the White House and the Capitol.
Pictures of the month: Sports
Our top sports photography from last month.
Inside Otay Mesa immigration detention center
At the Otay Mesa Detention Center near San Diego, several hundred detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are held awaiting immigration hearings to decide the fate of their asylum claims.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korean diplomacy
Recent international efforts to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula.