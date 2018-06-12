Classic World Cup moments
England captain Bobby Moore holds the trophy after defeating West Germany in the final, 1966. Action Images/via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth II presents the World Cup trophy to England captain Bobby Moore at Wembley Stadium, 1966. Action Images/via REUTERS
Argentina's Diego Maradona celebrates as referee Romualdo Arppi Filho blows the final whistle during their World Cup Final against West Germany, 1986. Action Images/via REUTERS
England's Geoff Hurst completes a hat trick as he scores England's fourth goal against West Germany in the final, 1966. Action Images/via REUTERS
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari gestures to Bernard during their semi-final after Germany scored seven goals in a row, 2014. The 7-1 loss was the largest margin of defeat in the history of World Cup semi-finals. REUTERS/David Gray
England's Bryan Robson reacts after missing an open goal during their Group D match against Czechoslovakia, 1982. Action Images/via REUTERS
Team USA players celebrate as Colombia's Andres Escobar scores an own goal at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, 1994. Escobar was murdered upon returning home, possibly in retaliation for the goal. Action Images/via REUTERS
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, during their Group D match, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
England captain Bobby Moore swaps shirts with Pele of Brazil after their Group C match, 1970. Action Images/via REUTERS
World Cup champions Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, play Cameroon in Group B action, 1990. Cameroon stunned the world by defeating Argentina, heralding a new era in African soccer. Action Images/via REUTERS
Argentina's Nery Pumpido and Daniel Passarella celebrate after victory over England in the quarter final, 1986. Action Images/Tony Marshall/via REUTERS
Italy's Paolo Rossi scores against West Germany in the final, 1982. Action Images/via REUTERS
Italy's captain Dino Zoff lifts the trophy after defeating West Germany in the final, 1982. The 40-year-old goalkeeper is the oldest ever World Cup winner. Action Images/via REUTERS
An aerial view of the first World Cup final, in Uruguay, 1930. Action Images/via REUTERS
Brazil's Pele celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Italy in the final, 1970. The finals were the first to be broadcast live around the world in color. Action Images/via REUTERS
West Germany scores the winning penalty against Argentina in the final, 1990. It was the last World Cup to feature two German teams, as the country was reunified later in the year. Action Images/via REUTERS
Germany celebrates after winning the final against Argentina, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Brazil's captain Dunga leads his victorious team on their lap of honor after winning the final against Italy, 1994. Action Images/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Kim Jong Un strolls around Singapore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who rarely ventures outside his isolated country, visits tourist sites on Singapore's waterfront.
The Korean war
Images from the 1950-53 Korean War.
Inside the G7
Behind the scenes at the G7 leaders meeting in Quebec.
Best of the French Open
Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.
MORE IN PICTURES
Families search for relatives buried by volcano in Guatemala
At least 110 people died after Fuego erupted pushing fast-moving currents of dust, lava and gas down the volcano's slopes in its greatest eruption in four decades, and close to 200 more are believed buried beneath the waste.
Golden State Warriors championship parade
The Golden State Warriors take to the streets as they celebrate a third NBA title in four years.
Washington Capitals Stanley Cup parade
The Washington Capitals parade through the streets as they celebrate their first Stanley Cup title.
Historic U.S.-North Korea summit
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
Israel evacuates illegal settler outpost
Israeli security forces evacuate Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since December 2017.
Shepherds guide sheep in Alpine crossing
Shepherds lead 1,500 sheep across a centuries old alpine crossing.
Watching the Trump-Kim summit
From New York to South Korea, people gather to witness the historic summit between the leaders of America and North Korea.