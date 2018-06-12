Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 12, 2018 | 11:35am EDT

Classic World Cup moments

England captain Bobby Moore holds the trophy after defeating West Germany in the final, 1966. Action Images/via REUTERS

England captain Bobby Moore holds the trophy after defeating West Germany in the final, 1966. Action Images/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
England captain Bobby Moore holds the trophy after defeating West Germany in the final, 1966. Action Images/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 18
Queen Elizabeth II presents the World Cup trophy to England captain Bobby Moore at Wembley Stadium, 1966. Action Images/via REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth II presents the World Cup trophy to England captain Bobby Moore at Wembley Stadium, 1966. Action Images/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Queen Elizabeth II presents the World Cup trophy to England captain Bobby Moore at Wembley Stadium, 1966. Action Images/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 18
Argentina's Diego Maradona celebrates as referee Romualdo Arppi Filho blows the final whistle during their World Cup Final against West Germany, 1986. Action Images/via REUTERS

Argentina's Diego Maradona celebrates as referee Romualdo Arppi Filho blows the final whistle during their World Cup Final against West Germany, 1986. Action Images/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Argentina's Diego Maradona celebrates as referee Romualdo Arppi Filho blows the final whistle during their World Cup Final against West Germany, 1986. Action Images/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 18
England's Geoff Hurst completes a hat trick as he scores England's fourth goal against West Germany in the final, 1966. Action Images/via REUTERS

England's Geoff Hurst completes a hat trick as he scores England's fourth goal against West Germany in the final, 1966. Action Images/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
England's Geoff Hurst completes a hat trick as he scores England's fourth goal against West Germany in the final, 1966. Action Images/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 18
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari gestures to Bernard during their semi-final after Germany scored seven goals in a row, 2014. The 7-1 loss was the largest margin of defeat in the history of World Cup semi-finals. REUTERS/David Gray

Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari gestures to Bernard during their semi-final after Germany scored seven goals in a row, 2014. The 7-1 loss was the largest margin of defeat in the history of World Cup semi-finals. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari gestures to Bernard during their semi-final after Germany scored seven goals in a row, 2014. The 7-1 loss was the largest margin of defeat in the history of World Cup semi-finals. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
5 / 18
England's Bryan Robson reacts after missing an open goal during their Group D match against Czechoslovakia, 1982. Action Images/via REUTERS

England's Bryan Robson reacts after missing an open goal during their Group D match against Czechoslovakia, 1982. Action Images/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
England's Bryan Robson reacts after missing an open goal during their Group D match against Czechoslovakia, 1982. Action Images/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 18
Team USA players celebrate as Colombia's Andres Escobar scores an own goal at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, 1994. Escobar was murdered upon returning home, possibly in retaliation for the goal. Action Images/via REUTERS

Team USA players celebrate as Colombia's Andres Escobar scores an own goal at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, 1994. Escobar was murdered upon returning home, possibly in retaliation for the goal. Action Images/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Team USA players celebrate as Colombia's Andres Escobar scores an own goal at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, 1994. Escobar was murdered upon returning home, possibly in retaliation for the goal. Action Images/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 18
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, during their Group D match, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, during their Group D match, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, during their Group D match, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
8 / 18
England captain Bobby Moore swaps shirts with Pele of Brazil after their Group C match, 1970. Action Images/via REUTERS

England captain Bobby Moore swaps shirts with Pele of Brazil after their Group C match, 1970. Action Images/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
England captain Bobby Moore swaps shirts with Pele of Brazil after their Group C match, 1970. Action Images/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 18
World Cup champions Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, play Cameroon in Group B action, 1990. Cameroon stunned the world by defeating Argentina, heralding a new era in African soccer. Action Images/via REUTERS

World Cup champions Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, play Cameroon in Group B action, 1990. Cameroon stunned the world by defeating Argentina, heralding a new era in African soccer. Action Images/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
World Cup champions Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, play Cameroon in Group B action, 1990. Cameroon stunned the world by defeating Argentina, heralding a new era in African soccer. Action Images/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 18
Argentina's Nery Pumpido and Daniel Passarella celebrate after victory over England in the quarter final, 1986. Action Images/Tony Marshall/via REUTERS

Argentina's Nery Pumpido and Daniel Passarella celebrate after victory over England in the quarter final, 1986. Action Images/Tony Marshall/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Argentina's Nery Pumpido and Daniel Passarella celebrate after victory over England in the quarter final, 1986. Action Images/Tony Marshall/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 18
Italy's Paolo Rossi scores against West Germany in the final, 1982. Action Images/via REUTERS

Italy's Paolo Rossi scores against West Germany in the final, 1982. Action Images/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Italy's Paolo Rossi scores against West Germany in the final, 1982. Action Images/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 18
Italy's captain Dino Zoff lifts the trophy after defeating West Germany in the final, 1982. The 40-year-old goalkeeper is the oldest ever World Cup winner. Action Images/via REUTERS

Italy's captain Dino Zoff lifts the trophy after defeating West Germany in the final, 1982. The 40-year-old goalkeeper is the oldest ever World Cup winner. Action Images/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Italy's captain Dino Zoff lifts the trophy after defeating West Germany in the final, 1982. The 40-year-old goalkeeper is the oldest ever World Cup winner. Action Images/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 18
An aerial view of the first World Cup final, in Uruguay, 1930. Action Images/via REUTERS

An aerial view of the first World Cup final, in Uruguay, 1930. Action Images/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
An aerial view of the first World Cup final, in Uruguay, 1930. Action Images/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 18
Brazil's Pele celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Italy in the final, 1970. The finals were the first to be broadcast live around the world in color. Action Images/via REUTERS

Brazil's Pele celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Italy in the final, 1970. The finals were the first to be broadcast live around the world in color. Action Images/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Brazil's Pele celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Italy in the final, 1970. The finals were the first to be broadcast live around the world in color. Action Images/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 18
West Germany scores the winning penalty against Argentina in the final, 1990. It was the last World Cup to feature two German teams, as the country was reunified later in the year. Action Images/via REUTERS

West Germany scores the winning penalty against Argentina in the final, 1990. It was the last World Cup to feature two German teams, as the country was reunified later in the year. Action Images/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
West Germany scores the winning penalty against Argentina in the final, 1990. It was the last World Cup to feature two German teams, as the country was reunified later in the year. Action Images/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 18
Germany celebrates after winning the final against Argentina, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Germany celebrates after winning the final against Argentina, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, July 13, 2014
Germany celebrates after winning the final against Argentina, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 18
Brazil's captain Dunga leads his victorious team on their lap of honor after winning the final against Italy, 1994. Action Images/via REUTERS

Brazil's captain Dunga leads his victorious team on their lap of honor after winning the final against Italy, 1994. Action Images/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Brazil's captain Dunga leads his victorious team on their lap of honor after winning the final against Italy, 1994. Action Images/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Kim Jong Un strolls around Singapore

Kim Jong Un strolls around Singapore

Next Slideshows

Kim Jong Un strolls around Singapore

Kim Jong Un strolls around Singapore

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who rarely ventures outside his isolated country, visits tourist sites on Singapore's waterfront.

Jun 11 2018
The Korean war

The Korean war

Images from the 1950-53 Korean War.

Jun 11 2018
Inside the G7

Inside the G7

Behind the scenes at the G7 leaders meeting in Quebec.

Jun 10 2018
Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Jun 10 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Families search for relatives buried by volcano in Guatemala

Families search for relatives buried by volcano in Guatemala

At least 110 people died after Fuego erupted pushing fast-moving currents of dust, lava and gas down the volcano's slopes in its greatest eruption in four decades, and close to 200 more are believed buried beneath the waste.

Golden State Warriors championship parade

Golden State Warriors championship parade

The Golden State Warriors take to the streets as they celebrate a third NBA title in four years.

Washington Capitals Stanley Cup parade

Washington Capitals Stanley Cup parade

The Washington Capitals parade through the streets as they celebrate their first Stanley Cup title.

Historic U.S.-North Korea summit

Historic U.S.-North Korea summit

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Israel evacuates illegal settler outpost

Israel evacuates illegal settler outpost

Israeli security forces evacuate Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank.

Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since December 2017.

Shepherds guide sheep in Alpine crossing

Shepherds guide sheep in Alpine crossing

Shepherds lead 1,500 sheep across a centuries old alpine crossing.

Watching the Trump-Kim summit

Watching the Trump-Kim summit

From New York to South Korea, people gather to witness the historic summit between the leaders of America and North Korea.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast