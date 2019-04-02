Classical music kids of Ireland
Students react as a school teacher (not seen) reads out the judges' comments on their performance to her class from Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles after competing in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition that was founded in 1896 and...more
A teacher arranges students from St. Molaga's school choir from Balbriggan before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Mia Tobin, aged 10, and Aurora Dempsey, aged 11, practice their singing before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Students from Sacred Heart School in Tullamore celebrate with their winning trophy for unison choirs. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Zixi Dong, aged 14, from Oatlands College waits to compete in a piano solo. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Competitors from St. Chronain's school celebrate winning their category of junior choir. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jessica Collazo, aged 16, practices on her cello before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
St. Molaga's school choir from Balbriggan finish competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A school girl from Sacred Heart Tullamore brushes her hair and others get ready as they wait to perform. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A choir group from Thornhill college in Derry perform. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Winnifred Massey, aged 16, practices on her cello before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Students from Sacred Heart School in Tullamore celebrate with their winning trophy for unison choirs. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Students from Sacred Heart School in Tullamore celebrate with their winning trophy for unison choirs. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A choir competitor yawns as their group awaits results. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A violinist walks into the strings practice room. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
