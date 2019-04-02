Edition:
Classical music kids of Ireland

Students react as a school teacher (not seen) reads out the judges' comments on their performance to her class from Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles after competing in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition that was founded in 1896 and has over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tuesday, April 02, 2019
A teacher arranges students from St. Molaga's school choir from Balbriggan before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Mia Tobin, aged 10, and Aurora Dempsey, aged 11, practice their singing before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Students from Sacred Heart School in Tullamore celebrate with their winning trophy for unison choirs. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Zixi Dong, aged 14, from Oatlands College waits to compete in a piano solo. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Competitors from St. Chronain's school celebrate winning their category of junior choir. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Jessica Collazo, aged 16, practices on her cello before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tuesday, April 02, 2019
St. Molaga's school choir from Balbriggan finish competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tuesday, April 02, 2019
A school girl from Sacred Heart Tullamore brushes her hair and others get ready as they wait to perform. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tuesday, April 02, 2019
A choir group from Thornhill college in Derry perform. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Winnifred Massey, aged 16, practices on her cello before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Students from Sacred Heart School in Tullamore celebrate with their winning trophy for unison choirs. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Students from Sacred Heart School in Tullamore celebrate with their winning trophy for unison choirs. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tuesday, April 02, 2019
A choir competitor yawns as their group awaits results. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tuesday, April 02, 2019
A violinist walks into the strings practice room. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tuesday, April 02, 2019
