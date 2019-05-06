Classrooms near empty in Sri Lanka amid fears of more militant attacks
Sri Lankan army soldiers search a classroom at a school the day before the second term begins, two weeks after a string of suicide bomb attacks on Catholic churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 5. ...more
A student's bag is searched by a parent as he arrives at his school for the first day of the second term, in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, May 6. State schools resumed classes on Monday amid tight security after the Easter Sunday bombings, but many anxious...more
A Sri Lankan police officer searches outside a school the day before the second term begins, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 5. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan police officers search around a school the day before the second term begins, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 5. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Few students are seen at a school on the first day of second term in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, May 6. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A student is frisked by a parent as he arrives at his school in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, May 6. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Sri Lankan army soldier searches a classroom in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 5. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A member of Zion Church, which was bombed on Easter Sunday, cries as she prays at a community hall in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, May 5. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sri Lankan police officers are seen during a search operation at a school in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 5. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Members of Zion Church, which was bombed on Easter Sunday, pray at a community hall in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, May 5. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Sri Lankan army soldier searches a classroom the day before second term begins, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 5. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
An injured member of Zion Church, which was bombed on Easter Sunday, cries as she prays at a community hall in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, May 5. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of Zion Church, which was bombed on Easter Sunday, pray at a community hall in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, May 5. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sumathi Karunakaran, 52, who was injured during the bombing of Zion Church on Easter Sunday, prays at a community hall in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, May 5. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sri Lankan Catholics pray on the road in front of St. Anthony's Shrine, where an explosion took place during mass on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 5. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People stand by caskets at the funeral service for the three children of CEO of clothing brand Bestseller, Anders Holch Povlsen, who were victims of a string of suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka, at the Aarhus Cathedral in Aarhus, Denmark, May 4. ...more
People light candles during a vigil in memory of the victims of a string of suicide bomb attacks across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A boy holds a candle during a vigil in memory of the victims of a string of suicide bomb attacks across the island on Easter Sunday, at Lake House in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Soldiers arrive for deployment outside St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka, May 1. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People look at the site of an overnight gun battle, between troops and suspected Islamist militants, on the east coast of Sri Lanka, in Kalmunai, April 27. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
