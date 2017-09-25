Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 25, 2017 | 7:10pm EDT

Cleaning up in the Florida Keys

A " No Looting" sign is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A " No Looting" sign is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A " No Looting" sign is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 28
A tipped over recreational vehicle with a U.S. flag is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A tipped over recreational vehicle with a U.S. flag is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A tipped over recreational vehicle with a U.S. flag is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 28
A huge pile of refuse that has been collected following Hurricane Irma is seen in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A huge pile of refuse that has been collected following Hurricane Irma is seen in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
A huge pile of refuse that has been collected following Hurricane Irma is seen in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 28
A boat sits on what used to be a house following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A boat sits on what used to be a house following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A boat sits on what used to be a house following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 28
A dumpster with an anti-looting graffiti is picture following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A dumpster with an anti-looting graffiti is picture following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A dumpster with an anti-looting graffiti is picture following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 28
A destroyed car is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A destroyed car is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A destroyed car is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 28
Joan Thoman sits in her destroyed house as she looks for keepsakes following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Joan Thoman sits in her destroyed house as she looks for keepsakes following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Joan Thoman sits in her destroyed house as she looks for keepsakes following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 28
A homeowner puts a blue tarp on his destroyed house that has "You loot, We shoot" sign out front following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A homeowner puts a blue tarp on his destroyed house that has "You loot, We shoot" sign out front following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
A homeowner puts a blue tarp on his destroyed house that has "You loot, We shoot" sign out front following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 28
Connor Phillips rests on a sofa as he cleans up debris from his heavily damaged house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Connor Phillips rests on a sofa as he cleans up debris from his heavily damaged house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Connor Phillips rests on a sofa as he cleans up debris from his heavily damaged house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 28
Workmen load heavy equipment onto a trailer in front of a destroyed boat that came ashore following Hurricane Irma in Summerland Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Workmen load heavy equipment onto a trailer in front of a destroyed boat that came ashore following Hurricane Irma in Summerland Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Workmen load heavy equipment onto a trailer in front of a destroyed boat that came ashore following Hurricane Irma in Summerland Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 28
A man throws wood off the deck of a destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man throws wood off the deck of a destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A man throws wood off the deck of a destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 28
A destroyed house is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Ramrod Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A destroyed house is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Ramrod Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A destroyed house is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Ramrod Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 28
Mike Phillips works on cleaning up what was once his living room of his destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mike Phillips works on cleaning up what was once his living room of his destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Mike Phillips works on cleaning up what was once his living room of his destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 28
A woman struggles to get out of the kitchen of her destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Ramrod Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman struggles to get out of the kitchen of her destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Ramrod Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A woman struggles to get out of the kitchen of her destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Ramrod Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 28
An endangered Key Deer is pictured picking through the debris following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An endangered Key Deer is pictured picking through the debris following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
An endangered Key Deer is pictured picking through the debris following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 28
A woman surveys the damage to her mother's house following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman surveys the damage to her mother's house following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
A woman surveys the damage to her mother's house following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 28
Mike Phillips takes a sip of water as he works on cleaning up what was once his living room of his destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mike Phillips takes a sip of water as he works on cleaning up what was once his living room of his destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Mike Phillips takes a sip of water as he works on cleaning up what was once his living room of his destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 28
Christina Eulan sits in her sweltering, condemned trailer in Seahorse Trailer Park, that has been ordered vacated by its owner following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Christina Eulan sits in her sweltering, condemned trailer in Seahorse Trailer Park, that has been ordered vacated by its owner following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Christina Eulan sits in her sweltering, condemned trailer in Seahorse Trailer Park, that has been ordered vacated by its owner following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 28
A roofer works on attaching a blue tarp to a roof following Hurricane Irma in Ramrod Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A roofer works on attaching a blue tarp to a roof following Hurricane Irma in Ramrod Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
A roofer works on attaching a blue tarp to a roof following Hurricane Irma in Ramrod Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
19 / 28
A "We Will Be Back" sign and U.S. flag are pictured following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A "We Will Be Back" sign and U.S. flag are pictured following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
A "We Will Be Back" sign and U.S. flag are pictured following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 28
A damaged boat is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key,. Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A damaged boat is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key,. Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
A damaged boat is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key,. Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 28
Mike Phillips works on cleaning up what was once his living room of his destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mike Phillips works on cleaning up what was once his living room of his destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Mike Phillips works on cleaning up what was once his living room of his destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
22 / 28
A damaged home is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A damaged home is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
A damaged home is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
23 / 28
A man walks away with a mug he found in the ruins of his destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Ramrod Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man walks away with a mug he found in the ruins of his destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Ramrod Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
A man walks away with a mug he found in the ruins of his destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Ramrod Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
24 / 28
A damaged truck is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A damaged truck is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
A damaged truck is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
25 / 28
A parishioner kneels as Father Jets Medina holds a mass in the picnic pavilion outside St. Peter's Church that was badly damaged by Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A parishioner kneels as Father Jets Medina holds a mass in the picnic pavilion outside St. Peter's Church that was badly damaged by Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
A parishioner kneels as Father Jets Medina holds a mass in the picnic pavilion outside St. Peter's Church that was badly damaged by Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
26 / 28
Father Jets Medina holds a mass in the picnic pavilion outside St. Peter's Church that was badly damaged by Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Father Jets Medina holds a mass in the picnic pavilion outside St. Peter's Church that was badly damaged by Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Father Jets Medina holds a mass in the picnic pavilion outside St. Peter's Church that was badly damaged by Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
27 / 28
A man who is a combat veteran stands by as his friend puts a tarp over their tent as it rains after a disagreement following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man who is a combat veteran stands by as his friend puts a tarp over their tent as it rains after a disagreement following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
A man who is a combat veteran stands by as his friend puts a tarp over their tent as it rains after a disagreement following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Healthcare protests on the Hill

Healthcare protests on the Hill

Next Slideshows

Healthcare protests on the Hill

Healthcare protests on the Hill

Protesters are removed from a hearing as Republican senators try to gather more support for a last-ditch attempt to repeal Obamacare.

Sep 25 2017
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle attend the wheelchair tennis event at the Invictus Games in Toronto, marking their first public appearance...

Sep 25 2017
Battle for Raqqa

Battle for Raqqa

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

Sep 25 2017
Kurds vote in independence referendum

Kurds vote in independence referendum

Kurds fill polling stations for a vote on independence from Iraq.

Sep 25 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

One month after Mexico's earthquake

One month after Mexico's earthquake

Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast