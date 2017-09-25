Cleaning up in the Florida Keys
A " No Looting" sign is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A tipped over recreational vehicle with a U.S. flag is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A huge pile of refuse that has been collected following Hurricane Irma is seen in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boat sits on what used to be a house following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A dumpster with an anti-looting graffiti is picture following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed car is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Joan Thoman sits in her destroyed house as she looks for keepsakes following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A homeowner puts a blue tarp on his destroyed house that has "You loot, We shoot" sign out front following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Connor Phillips rests on a sofa as he cleans up debris from his heavily damaged house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workmen load heavy equipment onto a trailer in front of a destroyed boat that came ashore following Hurricane Irma in Summerland Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man throws wood off the deck of a destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed house is pictured following Hurricane Irma in Ramrod Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mike Phillips works on cleaning up what was once his living room of his destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman struggles to get out of the kitchen of her destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Ramrod Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An endangered Key Deer is pictured picking through the debris following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman surveys the damage to her mother's house following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mike Phillips takes a sip of water as he works on cleaning up what was once his living room of his destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Christina Eulan sits in her sweltering, condemned trailer in Seahorse Trailer Park, that has been ordered vacated by its owner following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A roofer works on attaching a blue tarp to a roof following Hurricane Irma in Ramrod Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A "We Will Be Back" sign and U.S. flag are pictured following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A damaged boat is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key,. Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mike Phillips works on cleaning up what was once his living room of his destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Little Torch Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A damaged home is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man walks away with a mug he found in the ruins of his destroyed house following Hurricane Irma in Ramrod Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A damaged truck is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A parishioner kneels as Father Jets Medina holds a mass in the picnic pavilion outside St. Peter's Church that was badly damaged by Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Father Jets Medina holds a mass in the picnic pavilion outside St. Peter's Church that was badly damaged by Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man who is a combat veteran stands by as his friend puts a tarp over their tent as it rains after a disagreement following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
