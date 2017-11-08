Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 8, 2017 | 12:00pm EST

Cleaning up the Niger Delta

Workers remove dead mangroves during the cleanup at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Nearly a decade after two catastrophic oil spills in the Niger Delta, a comprehensive cleanup has finally been launched in the southern Nigerian region. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Workers remove dead mangroves during the cleanup at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Nearly a decade after two catastrophic oil spills in the Niger Delta, a comprehensive cleanup has finally been launched in the southern Nigerian region....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Workers remove dead mangroves during the cleanup at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Nearly a decade after two catastrophic oil spills in the Niger Delta, a comprehensive cleanup has finally been launched in the southern Nigerian region. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
1 / 20
A crab walks on the clean shoreline of Bodo creeks in Rivers State, Nigeria. Oil companies and activists hope it will be a blueprint for wider rehabilitation but other badly polluted communities are unhappy not to be included. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A crab walks on the clean shoreline of Bodo creeks in Rivers State, Nigeria. Oil companies and activists hope it will be a blueprint for wider rehabilitation but other badly polluted communities are unhappy not to be included. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A crab walks on the clean shoreline of Bodo creeks in Rivers State, Nigeria. Oil companies and activists hope it will be a blueprint for wider rehabilitation but other badly polluted communities are unhappy not to be included. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
2 / 20
Workers fill a plastic container with recovered crude oil, after the flushing of the contaminated shoreline at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. The workers from Bodo in Rivers State are beginning a three-year project that claims to mark a new approach to cleaning up the delta, the vast polluted swampland that pumps the oil vital to Africa�s largest economy. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Workers fill a plastic container with recovered crude oil, after the flushing of the contaminated shoreline at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. The workers from Bodo in Rivers State are beginning a three-year project that claims to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Workers fill a plastic container with recovered crude oil, after the flushing of the contaminated shoreline at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. The workers from Bodo in Rivers State are beginning a three-year project that claims to mark a new approach to cleaning up the delta, the vast polluted swampland that pumps the oil vital to Africa�s largest economy. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
3 / 20
A worker sits on dead mangrove trunks at the Bodo clean-up site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Four hundred workers will clear dead foliage and spilled oil before planting new mangroves. The site where they are working is small but organizers hope the anti-pollution drive can be repeated elsewhere in the delta. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A worker sits on dead mangrove trunks at the Bodo clean-up site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Four hundred workers will clear dead foliage and spilled oil before planting new mangroves. The site where they are working is small but organizers hope the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A worker sits on dead mangrove trunks at the Bodo clean-up site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Four hundred workers will clear dead foliage and spilled oil before planting new mangroves. The site where they are working is small but organizers hope the anti-pollution drive can be repeated elsewhere in the delta. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
4 / 20
A man stands in a boat loaded with pump engines at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Unlike clean-up operations run routinely by oil giant Royal Dutch Shell, this one is backed by local communities and teams of scientists who will take samples of water, mud and soil in each area to measure progress and determine the best cleaning method. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A man stands in a boat loaded with pump engines at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Unlike clean-up operations run routinely by oil giant Royal Dutch Shell, this one is backed by local communities and teams of scientists who will take...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A man stands in a boat loaded with pump engines at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Unlike clean-up operations run routinely by oil giant Royal Dutch Shell, this one is backed by local communities and teams of scientists who will take samples of water, mud and soil in each area to measure progress and determine the best cleaning method. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
5 / 20
Plastic containers used in the crude oil cleanup, are seen at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Unlike clean-up operations run routinely by oil giant Royal Dutch Shell, this one is backed by local communities and teams of scientists who will take samples of water, mud and soil in each area to measure progress and determine the best cleaning method. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Plastic containers used in the crude oil cleanup, are seen at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Unlike clean-up operations run routinely by oil giant Royal Dutch Shell, this one is backed by local communities and teams of scientists who will...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Plastic containers used in the crude oil cleanup, are seen at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Unlike clean-up operations run routinely by oil giant Royal Dutch Shell, this one is backed by local communities and teams of scientists who will take samples of water, mud and soil in each area to measure progress and determine the best cleaning method. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
6 / 20
A man scopes recovered crude oil retained behind the boom at the Bodo cleanup Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A man scopes recovered crude oil retained behind the boom at the Bodo cleanup Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A man scopes recovered crude oil retained behind the boom at the Bodo cleanup Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
7 / 20
A worker flushes the crude oil polluted shoreline at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A worker flushes the crude oil polluted shoreline at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A worker flushes the crude oil polluted shoreline at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
8 / 20
A man walks on a cleanedup section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A man walks on a cleanedup section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A man walks on a cleanedup section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
9 / 20
Workers put a pump engine on a boat at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Workers put a pump engine on a boat at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Workers put a pump engine on a boat at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
10 / 20
A man stands next to a cleanedup section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A man stands next to a cleanedup section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A man stands next to a cleanedup section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
11 / 20
A man stands next to a stream of water in the cleaned up section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A man stands next to a stream of water in the cleaned up section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A man stands next to a stream of water in the cleaned up section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
12 / 20
Workers board a boat at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Workers board a boat at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Workers board a boat at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
13 / 20
Men work at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Men work at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Men work at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
14 / 20
A signboard announces the cleanup by Shell-SPDC in Bodo Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A signboard announces the cleanup by Shell-SPDC in Bodo Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A signboard announces the cleanup by Shell-SPDC in Bodo Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
15 / 20
Canoes are seen on the bank of a creek at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Canoes are seen on the bank of a creek at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Canoes are seen on the bank of a creek at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
16 / 20
A clean shoreline with stumps of mangrove trees seen in Bodo Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A clean shoreline with stumps of mangrove trees seen in Bodo Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A clean shoreline with stumps of mangrove trees seen in Bodo Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
17 / 20
Workers flush the contaminated crude oil polluted creek shoreline at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Workers flush the contaminated crude oil polluted creek shoreline at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Workers flush the contaminated crude oil polluted creek shoreline at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
18 / 20
A high-pressure hose pushed into the soil flushes out mixed crude oil and water at the Bodo cleanup in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A high-pressure hose pushed into the soil flushes out mixed crude oil and water at the Bodo cleanup in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A high-pressure hose pushed into the soil flushes out mixed crude oil and water at the Bodo cleanup in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
19 / 20
Men stand on refilled sand within the cleanedup section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Men stand on refilled sand within the cleanedup section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Men stand on refilled sand within the cleanedup section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

Next Slideshows

Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

10:05am EST
Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ

Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ

President Trump's secret attempt to visit the heavily fortified demilitarized zone is defeated by fog and mist.

9:05am EST
Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

8:35am EST
The day Trump won

The day Trump won

A look back at November 8, 2016, the day Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.

8:10am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Labor of love French chateau for sale

Labor of love French chateau for sale

A vast 18th-century chateau on the banks of France's River Loire is likely to be sold for a fraction of the amount its owner has spent restoring it.

Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ

Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ

President Trump's secret attempt to visit the heavily fortified demilitarized zone is defeated by fog and mist.

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

The day Trump won

The day Trump won

A look back at November 8, 2016, the day Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.

Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

100 years since Russian Revolution

100 years since Russian Revolution

Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.

Election Day

Election Day

Voters and candidates cast their ballots on Election Day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast