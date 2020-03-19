Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 19, 2020 | 10:15am EDT

Clear water flows through Venice canals

Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Venice, Italy, March 18. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Venice, Italy, March 18. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Venice, Italy, March 18. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
1 / 6
Cruise ships and motorboats that caused pollution are nowhere to be seen and empty alleys are a common feature in this once overcrowded city. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Cruise ships and motorboats that caused pollution are nowhere to be seen and empty alleys are a common feature in this once overcrowded city. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Cruise ships and motorboats that caused pollution are nowhere to be seen and empty alleys are a common feature in this once overcrowded city. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
2 / 6
Those who dare to leave their homes might even spot groups of silver fish swimming undisturbed in the calm waters. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Those who dare to leave their homes might even spot groups of silver fish swimming undisturbed in the calm waters. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Those who dare to leave their homes might even spot groups of silver fish swimming undisturbed in the calm waters. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
3 / 6
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution, March 18. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution, March 18. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution, March 18. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
4 / 6
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals, March 18. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Clear water is seen in Venice's canals, March 18. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals, March 18. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
5 / 6
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals, March 18. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Clear water is seen in Venice's canals, March 18. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals, March 18. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Empty streets of New York City

Empty streets of New York City

Next Slideshows

Empty streets of New York City

Empty streets of New York City

America's largest city is largely deserted as the number of coronavirus cases grows.

9:35am EDT
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of sports,...

Mar 18 2020
Toilet paper, eggs and Q-Tips: What shoppers are stocking up on

Toilet paper, eggs and Q-Tips: What shoppers are stocking up on

A look inside the shopping carts at grocery stores in British Columbia, Canada, during the coronavirus outbreak.

Mar 18 2020
Italy's windows, balconies and rooftops amid coronavirus

Italy's windows, balconies and rooftops amid coronavirus

Italians take to windows, balconies and rooftops to socialize with neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mar 18 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus crisis has pushed hospitals to breaking point at the epicenter of the contagion in northern Italy and left other regions scrambling to strengthen their own health systems as the number of infected rises nationwide.

Empty streets of New York City

Empty streets of New York City

America's largest city is largely deserted as the number of coronavirus cases grows.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of sports, concerts, conferences and major public gatherings.

Toilet paper, eggs and Q-Tips: What shoppers are stocking up on

Toilet paper, eggs and Q-Tips: What shoppers are stocking up on

A look inside the shopping carts at grocery stores in British Columbia, Canada, during the coronavirus outbreak.

Communities come together amid coronavirus

Communities come together amid coronavirus

Businesses give away food, supplies and services, and volunteers mobilize to meet the needs of the poor, elderly and others who are particularly vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy's windows, balconies and rooftops amid coronavirus

Italy's windows, balconies and rooftops amid coronavirus

Italians take to windows, balconies and rooftops to socialize with neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cities deserted as world races to contain coronavirus outbreak

Cities deserted as world races to contain coronavirus outbreak

Cities around the world are deserted as authorities race to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 152 countries around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast