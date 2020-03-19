Clear water flows through Venice canals
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Venice, Italy, March 18. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Cruise ships and motorboats that caused pollution are nowhere to be seen and empty alleys are a common feature in this once overcrowded city. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Those who dare to leave their homes might even spot groups of silver fish swimming undisturbed in the calm waters. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
