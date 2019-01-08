Clemson defeats Crimson Tide to win title
Clemson Tigers players pose for a photo after the College Football Playoff Championship game. No. 2 Clemson defeats No. 1 Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers running back Adam Choice (26) celebrates with the national championship trophy after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers linebacker Kendall Joseph celebrates with the national championship trophy after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with the national championship trophy after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
A Clemson Tigers fan holds a sign after the game. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) celebrates. Mark Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) licks the national championship trophy. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) celebrates. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers cheerleaders celebrates. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates. Mark Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A general view after Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris dives for the end zone against the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter. Mark Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tee Higgins celebrates with wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) after a scoring touchdown. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) celebrates his touchdown with defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) during the second quarter. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The singing of the national anthem before the game. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide players take the field. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers players raise their helmets before the game. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
A general view at Levi's Stadium before the start. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
