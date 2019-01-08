Edition:
Clemson defeats Crimson Tide to win title

Clemson Tigers players pose for a photo after the College Football Playoff Championship game. No. 2 Clemson defeats No. 1 Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Clemson Tigers running back Adam Choice (26) celebrates with the national championship trophy after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Clemson Tigers linebacker Kendall Joseph celebrates with the national championship trophy after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with the national championship trophy after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
A Clemson Tigers fan holds a sign after the game.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Clemson Tigers cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) celebrates.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) licks the national championship trophy.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) celebrates.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Clemson Tigers cheerleaders celebrates.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
A general view after Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris dives for the end zone against the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter.

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tee Higgins celebrates with wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) after a scoring touchdown.

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) celebrates his touchdown with defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) during the second quarter.

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter.

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
The singing of the national anthem before the game.

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Alabama Crimson Tide players take the field.

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Clemson Tigers players raise their helmets before the game.

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
A general view at Levi's Stadium before the start.

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
