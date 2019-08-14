Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, Britain, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, her father Svante and Skipper Boris Herrmann sit aboard the Team Malizia yacht, that will transport Thunberg across the Atlantic for the UN Climate Action Conference, in Plymouth, August 12. Team...more
The Team Malizia yacht is pictured, that will sail Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg across the Atlantic for the UN Climate Action Conference, with the team's Pierre Casiraghi and Boris Herrmann, in this recent undated photo released August 14,...more
People wait for the departure of Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg for her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a news conference ahead of her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
German yachtsman Boris Herrmann and Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg attend a news conference ahead of her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg gets a hug before she boards the Malizia II boat in Plymouth, August 14. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
