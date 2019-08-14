Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 14, 2019 | 4:55pm EDT

Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, Britain, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, Britain, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, Britain, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
1 / 16
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, her father Svante and Skipper Boris Herrmann sit aboard the Team Malizia yacht, that will transport Thunberg across the Atlantic for the UN Climate Action Conference, in Plymouth, August 12. Team Malizia/Handout via REUTERS

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, her father Svante and Skipper Boris Herrmann sit aboard the Team Malizia yacht, that will transport Thunberg across the Atlantic for the UN Climate Action Conference, in Plymouth, August 12. Team...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, her father Svante and Skipper Boris Herrmann sit aboard the Team Malizia yacht, that will transport Thunberg across the Atlantic for the UN Climate Action Conference, in Plymouth, August 12. Team Malizia/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 16
The Team Malizia yacht is pictured, that will sail Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg across the Atlantic for the UN Climate Action Conference, with the team's Pierre Casiraghi and Boris Herrmann, in this recent undated photo released August 14, 2019. Team Malizia/Handout via REUTERS

The Team Malizia yacht is pictured, that will sail Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg across the Atlantic for the UN Climate Action Conference, with the team's Pierre Casiraghi and Boris Herrmann, in this recent undated photo released August 14,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
The Team Malizia yacht is pictured, that will sail Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg across the Atlantic for the UN Climate Action Conference, with the team's Pierre Casiraghi and Boris Herrmann, in this recent undated photo released August 14, 2019. Team Malizia/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 16
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waits on a dinghy to board the Malizia II boat in Plymouth, August 14. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waits on a dinghy to board the Malizia II boat in Plymouth, August 14. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waits on a dinghy to board the Malizia II boat in Plymouth, August 14. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 16
People wait for the departure of Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg for her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People wait for the departure of Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg for her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
People wait for the departure of Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg for her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
5 / 16
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives to board the Malizia II boat in Plymouth, August 14. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives to board the Malizia II boat in Plymouth, August 14. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives to board the Malizia II boat in Plymouth, August 14. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Close
6 / 16
The Malizia II boat leaves with Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on board, as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, August 14. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

The Malizia II boat leaves with Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on board, as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, August 14. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
The Malizia II boat leaves with Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on board, as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, August 14. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 16
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a news conference ahead of her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a news conference ahead of her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a news conference ahead of her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
8 / 16
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg stands on a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg stands on a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg stands on a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
9 / 16
German yachtsman Boris Herrmann and Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg attend a news conference ahead of her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

German yachtsman Boris Herrmann and Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg attend a news conference ahead of her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
German yachtsman Boris Herrmann and Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg attend a news conference ahead of her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
10 / 16
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a news conference ahead of her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a news conference ahead of her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a news conference ahead of her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
11 / 16
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg stands on a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg stands on a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg stands on a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
12 / 16
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a news conference ahead of her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a news conference ahead of her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a news conference ahead of her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
13 / 16
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg stands on a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg stands on a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg stands on a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
14 / 16
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg gets a hug before she boards the Malizia II boat in Plymouth, August 14. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg gets a hug before she boards the Malizia II boat in Plymouth, August 14. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg gets a hug before she boards the Malizia II boat in Plymouth, August 14. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Close
15 / 16
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Hong Kong police fire tear gas in Sham Shui Po streets

Hong Kong police fire tear gas in Sham Shui Po streets

Next Slideshows

Hong Kong police fire tear gas in Sham Shui Po streets

Hong Kong police fire tear gas in Sham Shui Po streets

Hong Kong police shot tear gas at hundreds of protesters who had gathered outside a police station to shine laser beams and burn joss papers in the residential...

3:30pm EDT
Wildfires rage across Greece

Wildfires rage across Greece

A wildfire fanned by strong winds razed tracts of pine forest on the Greek island of Evia after fires burned in at least four other regions, and the fire...

2:35pm EDT
50 years after Woodstock

50 years after Woodstock

Scenes of peace, music, mud and free love at Woodstock, the iconic 1969 music festival attended by more than 450,000 people on a farm in upstate New York.

2:20pm EDT
Life under lockdown in Kashmir

Life under lockdown in Kashmir

Rare images from inside Indian-controlled Kashmir after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and moved to quell widespread unrest by shutting...

1:55pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Hong Kong police fire tear gas in Sham Shui Po streets

Hong Kong police fire tear gas in Sham Shui Po streets

Hong Kong police shot tear gas at hundreds of protesters who had gathered outside a police station to shine laser beams and burn joss papers in the residential area of Sham Shui Po.

Our ocean of plastic

Our ocean of plastic

Globally, public awareness is growing about the harm being done by plastic, which hurts marine life and instead of biodegrading breaks down into ubiquitous microplastics.

Wildfires rage across Greece

Wildfires rage across Greece

A wildfire fanned by strong winds razed tracts of pine forest on the Greek island of Evia after fires burned in at least four other regions, and the fire brigade said it had been called to put out 182 fires in the last three days.

50 years after Woodstock

50 years after Woodstock

Scenes of peace, music, mud and free love at Woodstock, the iconic 1969 music festival attended by more than 450,000 people on a farm in upstate New York.

Life under lockdown in Kashmir

Life under lockdown in Kashmir

Rare images from inside Indian-controlled Kashmir after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and moved to quell widespread unrest by shutting down communications and clamping down on freedom of movement.

'Eye for an eye': Hong Kongers protest with patches

'Eye for an eye': Hong Kongers protest with patches

Protesters in Hong Kong wear eye patches in solidarity with a young woman who was shot in the right eye with a pellet round in a violent police crackdown.

Artifacts of slavery

Artifacts of slavery

On the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to North America slave trade.

Protesters clash with police at Hong Kong airport

Protesters clash with police at Hong Kong airport

Police and protesters clashed at Hong Kong's international airport on Tuesday evening after flights were disrupted for a second day and the political crisis in the former British colony deepened.

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the first nominating contest in February 2020.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast