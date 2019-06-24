Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jun 24, 2019

Climate activists occupy German coal mine

Environmental activists sit inside a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, Germany June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists are seen inside a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Police officers stand inside a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists sit inside a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists sit inside a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists sit inside a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists sit inside a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Police officers detain an environmental activist inside a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists sit inside a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists sit inside a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Police officers are seen inside a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists sit inside a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists enter a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Police officers block environmental activists as they gather near a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists walk amid the red smoke from flares during a protest against the climate change near a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists walk through a field near a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
A police officer blocks environmental activists walking near a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Police officers block environmental activists as they gather near a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists walk through a field near a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists gather near a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Police officers block environmental activists as they gather near a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists block the rails during a protest against the climate change outside Neurath Power Station operated by RWE near Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine near Rommerskirchen, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists block the railways as they protest against the climate change near Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine near Rommerskirchen, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists attend a march during a protest against the climate change near Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists gather near a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
An environmental activist lays on the rails during a protest against the climate change outside Neurath Power Station operated by RWE near Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine near Rommerskirchen, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Police officers look at environmental activists which walk the rail as they block it during a protest against the climate change outside Neurath Power Station operated by RWE near Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine near Rommerskirchen, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
