Climate activists occupy German coal mine
Environmental activists sit inside a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, Germany June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Police officers detain an environmental activist inside a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Environmental activists enter a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Environmental activists walk amid the red smoke from flares during a protest against the climate change near a pit of Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Environmental activists block the rails during a protest against the climate change outside Neurath Power Station operated by RWE near Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine near Rommerskirchen, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Environmental activists attend a march during a protest against the climate change near Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine near Duesseldorf, June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Police officers look at environmental activists which walk the rail as they block it during a protest against the climate change outside Neurath Power Station operated by RWE near Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine near Rommerskirchen, June 22....more
